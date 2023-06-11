Taiwan minister to make unusual visit to UK this week





TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tan will visit Britain this week as a rare high-level cabinet minister, visiting government departments and meeting with companies specializing in low-orbit satellites, he said. announced by the ministry. Sunday.

Taiwan sees the UK as an important democratic partner, even though it has no formal ties, and is concerned about China’s increased military activity near the island, which Beijing considers to be its own territory, as well as the WHO and other organizations. It points to support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. .

One of Taiwan’s most prominent international ministers due to his fluent English and extensive use of Twitter, Tang will attend London Tech Week and will visit the UK’s Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The ministry announced that .

The ministry added that the two sides would “exchange views on issues related to digital governance and digital industry cooperation,” but did not provide further details.

Neither department immediately responded to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

The ministry said Mr. Tang also visited OneWeb, which specializes in low-orbit satellites, and hoped to strengthen Taiwan’s communications resilience plan.

The Taiwanese government is considering plans to maintain communications in the event of a Chinese attack, similar to how Ukraine uses Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite broadband service, which includes Internet services. It also includes medium and low earth orbit satellites.

OneWeb, which is nearing completion of its space-based internet network, did not respond to a request for comment.

The ministry said Mr Tang hopes to use his visit to the UK to deepen cooperation on government information security, investment and overall relations between Taiwan and the UK.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will also travel to Europe this week to attend a security forum in Prague.

The last Taiwanese minister known to have visited the UK was Taiwan’s top trade negotiator John Deng, who visited the UK last June.

In November last year, then-British trade minister Greg Hands visited Taiwan and met with President Tsai Ing-wen. China condemned the visit, as did all such exchanges.

Taiwan’s democratically elected government has rejected China’s sovereignty claims, saying only the islanders can decide their future.

Reported by Ben Blanchard.Editing: Edmond Klaman

