Company names and changes for the week of June 11, 2023





education

James JP Pennix, 88, has been appointed the new Vice Chancellor of Admissions at Roanoke University.

Margie Lee, 82, DVM 86, has been appointed the new Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies at the Virginia Maryland School of Veterinary Medicine.

Ken Smith, Chief Operating Officer of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, has been named the new Chief Operating Officer of the Virginia Tech Foundation.

Saeed Mostagimi is retiring as Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies in the School of Agricultural and Life Sciences and Director of the Virginia Agricultural Experiment Station at Virginia Tech.

Finance

CPA Larry Hart, formerly of Franklin Community Bank in Salem, has been appointed to the Virginia Institute of Certified Public Accountants Political Action Committee for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

law

Chambers USA, a leading legal data and analytics provider, named the following Gentry Rock attorneys in Virginia’s individual rankings in the 2023 edition. Thomas J. Bondurant, Jr., Litigation: White Collar Crime and Government Investigations. Erin M. Harrigan, Litigation: White Collar Crime and Government Investigations. K. Brett Marston, Construction. and Monica T. Monday, Litigation: Appeals and Litigation: General Commercial.

medicine

Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery has appointed Tim Layman as Chief Nursing Officer for its 146-bed medical and surgical facility.

Larissa Gilbert, former LPN of Showalter Center in Warm Hearth Village, was awarded the New River Community College Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Nursing in April, after which she received an Associate Nursing degree and a Nursing degree. I plan to be licensed and become the center’s clinical coordinator.

other

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the following executive appointments: Carillion Clinic President and Chief Executive Officer Nancy Agee of Salem is appointed to the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Commission. Lauren B. Woodson of Roanoke, Community Recreation Coordinator for Parks and Recreation in the City of Roanoke, attended Citizens Advisory Board on Executive Mansion Facilities and Interpretation. Robin Deiurio of Montgomery County is an engineer at KBR Inc. and has served on the Criminal Justice Services Board.

Send your business name and changes to [email protected]. Color photos only.

