Google Warns All Users About How To Update Now And Use 3 Steps As A Safer Way To Sign In To Avoid Account Hijacking





GOOGLE users are asked to utilize several settings to keep their accounts secure.

Countless reports show that cyberattacks are more prevalent today than ever before.

In fact, experts conclude that there are about 2,200 cyberattacks every day.

On top of that, billions of phishing emails are sent worldwide every day.

Phishing is a scam in which an attacker tricks people into revealing sensitive information.

Usually, the purpose of scammers is to steal the user’s banking information, ID or password.

Attacks can be carried out in a variety of ways, but most often via email or SMS messages.

That’s why Google has included many tools in Chrome and Gmail to help protect you.

Here’s an overview of three features you can use to help keep your Google Account secure.

password manager

Google has a tool called Password Manager that makes it easy to use strong, unique passwords for all your online accounts.

Complex passwords are generated by Google and stored in your password manager so you don’t have to remember them.

“The reality is, password managers are still one of the best ways to stay safe online,” Google said in a blog post.

“That’s why we’ve built Google Password Manager into Chrome and Android to give you access to all your Google account passwords across devices,” the company added.

password alert

Automatic Password Alert should be enabled by default for your Google Account.

Alerts let you know when any of your stored passwords have been compromised, leaked, or leaked.

You can also manually confirm the password here.

[パスワードチェックアップに移動]>[パスワードをチェック]Choose. You may be required to sign in. From there, you can also change compromised passwords.

Google Assistant

According to Google’s website, the last available setting isn’t fully available yet, but the tech giant says it’s coming soon.

Essentially, users can target compromised passwords with Google’s AI-powered assistant.

Google said “Chrome is rolling out a quick-fix feature.”

“Flag leaked passwords and change them with one tap with the help of Google Assistant.”

