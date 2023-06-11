Moshe Hoggeg Returns To Crypto Business With Tomi Awaiting Judgment In Fraud Case





About a year and a half after his arrest was made public for allegedly defrauding crypto investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars, Moshe Hoggeg is back in the cryptocurrency business.

Last week, he hosted and hosted a conference in Marrakech, Morocco to promote a new cryptocurrency called “Tomi”. Rani Jim, owner of Psagot Mutual Fund, and Barak Abramov, owner of Beitar Jerusalem, the football club acquired from Hogeg, were also present at the event, according to conference officials. Jim told Karkarist that he was traveling in Marrakech, but did not give further details, to which Abramov replied, “I don’t speak to the media.”

2 View gallery

Moshe Hogg.

(Photo: Oz Mualem)

Despite previous marketing tactics involving celebrities such as Lionel Messi, Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena Williams, Tobey Maguire and Lance Armstrong, Hoggeg downplayed its relevance to the latest event, criticizing the media. tried to avoid advertising in

Hoogeg’s name and the names of his partners were not listed on the conference’s registration website or advertising campaign. I tried to contact Hoggeg or his colleagues about the project and the conference, but received a negative response. However, correspondence with the manager of the Royal Mansour Hotel in Marrakech confirmed that Moshe Hoggeg had organized the event at the luxury hotel. Only after the conference ended on Wednesday evening did Hoggeg publicly declare his involvement with the project in a tweet, stating:

Tomi’s Twitter page also revealed four of the eight founders, including Hoggeg.

Hoggeg remains under a travel ban on the charges against him. However, it turned out that Karkarist had temporary permission to travel abroad for the conference. The court granted his request and temporarily lifted travel restrictions from May 27 to June 13. Similar arrangements have been made in the past when Hoggeg wanted to travel abroad.

In an interview with a local Marrakech newspaper, Hoggeg identified himself as CEO of Tomi and said the founders had invested $10 million from their personal capital. Hoggeg, however, did not respond to his position on the project, which he has apparently been working on for several months.

2 View gallery

Presentation of Hoggeg in Marrakech.

(Photo: Twitter)

In December 2022, a press release was issued facilitating funding for the project while maintaining the anonymity of the eight founders. Besides its New York headquarters, the company lists eight of his offices around the world, including one in Israel, according to the project website. The press release emphasized that the project is fully funded by the founders. On January 15th, the project launched its initial token offering (ICO) at a price of 15 cents.

After the March 2023 funding announcement, the token price surged to $4.2. Currently, the token is valued at approximately $4.9 and has a market capitalization of approximately $190 million. The company’s price hit $6.6 last week following the founder’s disclosure. This currency is traded on a limited number of cryptocurrency exchanges and is not widely used. About 9,300 wallets hold the currency, with about 40 million in circulation out of a total supply of 112 million. About 10% of currency holders own 66% of all coins traded. On March 21st, a press release announced that the DWF Labs-led investment, with the participation of Japanese investor Koji Hirokado, who allegedly lost about $38 million in the Ticker Capital, Piha Equities and Celsius crash. The company announced that Tomi has raised $40 million in a funding round. His DWF Labs, a Singaporean firm, has become a prominent investor in several projects in the cryptocurrency market. However, an April study by industry website CoinDesk revealed that DWF Labs has been buying existing project tokens at discounted market prices primarily to support projects, rather than directly investing capital. became. DWF Labs confirmed this claim to his CoinDesk. Hoggeg and his associates declined to comment on the matter.

Founded in 2015 and registered in Brooklyn, Piha Equities said in a press release: We look forward to seeing tomiNET grow and evolve, and believe in its potential to build a fairer and safer Internet for all.

According to Tomi’s “white paper,” the project aims to provide a decentralized alternative to the internet, free from government regulation and corporate control. Tomi aims to return ownership of data, freedom of speech, information and property to his users of the internet through blockchain-based network management and community governance via a decentralized organization known as the DAO. increase. The document also states that the founding team will retain control of the project for at least his four years and will be paid after the token issuance. The token distribution will be allocated as follows: 18% founding team, 7% early investors, 33% core team, developers, marketers and he 42% general.

Hoogeg, the majority owner of the Singularity Fund, was arrested in November 2021, along with other former shareholders and executives of the fund. Charges include money laundering, tax evasion, criminal conspiracy, theft, fraudulent receipt of benefits, and false registration in company documents. Hoogheg himself also faced additional charges related to serious sexual, narcotic and moral crimes. Hoggeg denied the charges and was held under house arrest for a month before being released. He released his house arrest after providing personal guarantees over his loan. He is currently being released under restrictive conditions, including a travel ban that requires prior authorization and a security deposit for his parents’ apartment to ensure his return. The case is awaiting a decision on whether to file charges. Hoggeg said he feels he was wronged in the incident, partly because of the media coverage, and he wants to distance himself from it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/ryq7yzxvh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos