Google Pay: How Google Pay users can use Aadhaar for UPI activation





Google Pay, a mobile payment service, has enabled Aadhaar-based identification for UPI activation. The Times of India (TOI) reports that a user can now register for his UPI using Aadhaar through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and set his UPI PIN without using a debit card. I was.

Bank account customers of several banks now have access to the feature, and more banks will follow soon, according to the company.

As UPI becomes more widely used by users, the new feature is expected to help many users create UPI IDs and make digital payments, TOI said.

“The Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding flow will enable Google Pay users to set up a UPI PIN without a debit card.As UPI scales to hundreds of millions of Indian users in the future, this will enable even more users to join UPI. Google Pay said in a statement, according to the PTI News Report:

How to use Aadhaar for UPI activation Users should choose one of the available alternatives. Via Aadhaar A user who wants to onboard UPI must have the following conditions: UIDAI and the phone number registered with the bank are the same and a bank account is linked to his Aadhaar. Once you have done this, you can follow the next steps of onboarding according to the TOI. Google Pay users can choose between debit cards and Aadhaar-based her UPI onboarding. If Aadhaar is selected, the customer must enter her first 6 digits of her Aadhaar number. Start the process. The user completes the authentication stage by entering UIDAI and her OTP received from their bank. Individual banks can then complete the process and set up a UPI PIN. Customers then use the Google Pay app to shop, check balances, and more. Once the user enters the first 6 digits of the Aadhaar number, it will be sent to UIDAI via NPCI for verification to ensure the security of the user’s Aadhaar number. See Google Pay help according to what is a UPI number. The UPI number is the bank-verified phone number identifier for your UPI ID. You can receive money from users regardless of which app they are using. You can create up to 3 her UPI numbers for your UPI ID. This is her phone number or her 810 digit numeric ID of your choice. How to create a UPI number Step 1: Click on your profile picture in the top right corner. Step 2:[お支払い方法], select the bank account you want to use. I would like to create a UPI number. Step 3:[UPI 番号の管理]Go to section. Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions. Tip: Keep the following in mind when creating numeric IDs as UPI numbers: UPI number is not available. They cannot all be the same number (for example, all 0s). UPI numbers cannot end with the same three digits (for example, end in 555). UPI numbers cannot be in serial ascending or descending order. (Example: 123456).

