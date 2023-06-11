Technology, trust and diversion: pillars of India-US partnership





The relationship between India and the United States has been featured prominently in the headlines in recent weeks. Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the United States and India’s support for the diaspora has attracted considerable attention. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s recent visit to India strengthened key defense partnerships and advanced cooperation in key areas. Military cooperation between India and the United States has advanced by leaps and bounds, even though India is not an allied partner of the United States. The recently signed large jet engine contract and Quad partnership are also very positive developments. Eric Garcetti, the recently arrived US Ambassador to India, described the strong and deep relationship the two countries share. Moreover, business leaders from both countries are optimistic about the future of our business cooperation. Finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming speeches to both houses of the US Congress are in full swing. Modi’s visit is particularly significant as he will be the third world leader to be invited as a state guest by Biden, following French President Emmanuel Macron at the end of last year and South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol in April. Moreover, Modi became the first Indian prime minister to address the US Congress twice, even though India did not side with the US on the Ukraine issue.

The India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) is a vital partnership of significance that can be traced back only to the civil nuclear agreement between India and the United States. The iCET partnership is based on a mutual understanding that emerging technologies have opportunities for positive economic and social impact. This is best achieved through cooperation, cooperation and exchange of knowledge leading to innovation and development. It is expected that this will strengthen cooperation between industry, academia, and government organizations in both countries in technology fields such as semiconductor supply chains, space, and STEM. Further developments within iCET include the establishment of a joint US-India working group on counter-terrorism technologies. Launch of US-India Strategic Energy Partnership. Establishment of the US-India Artificial Intelligence Initiative, establishment of the US-India Joint Clean Energy Research and Development Center, and launch of the US-India Innovation Forum. As an extension, we support the development of start-ups and businesses working on cutting-edge technologies, stimulate entrepreneurship and contribute to job creation.

Historically, the US-India innovation relationship has been one in which India outsources low-end services. iCET has caused a paradigm shift, giving India access to high-end technology. With this, India’s status as a tech powerhouse is slowly but surely rising. But when it comes to technology issues, collaboration alone is not enough. On the US side, we need to provide more access for Indian tech professionals to work in the US and Silicon Valley. Current visa restrictions for Indians should be relaxed. While India is on our side, we must not only spend more on research and development for technological development, but also support universities with greater freedom and autonomy to pursue research.

It is a welcome step that the Association of American Universities recently appointed a task force to consider further expanding research partnerships in higher education between the two countries. This task force includes Neeli Vendapdi, Robert J. Jones, Pradeep K. Khosla, Satish K. Tripathi, Celebrities such as Rajesh K. Gupta and Sunil Kumar are on the list. , University of Buffalo and Johns Hopkins University. The two countries also intend to work together to build a resilient supply chain for semiconductor chips, which has been disrupted by geopolitical turmoil. These chips are the heart of the global technology industry that form the foundation of all our technology products, making this partnership even more important. As part of the US friend-shoring strategy, India is involved as a key partner in the Asia-Pacific supply chain. Currently, there are only a few countries that can manufacture chips: Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and China. India is now increasingly joining that small and exclusive group through our capacity building.

The India-US partnership is one of the influential relationships of this century. A key component of this relationship is the innovation and education partnership that both countries are aiming to build. Colored in this is the vast diaspora in the United States. Diaspora Indians are one of the wealthiest communities in the United States and a prime segment of bipartisan courts to Indian politicians. With the government and opposition parties united in their support efforts, India-US relations will remain a stabilizing force. The United States is seen as a strategic partner for Indians. On the American side, the Diaspora is seen as a consequential vote bank and source of donations to US domestic politics. At the same time, diaspora must give India more than just a vote of confidence. It is hoped that greater investment, business and wealth creation will occur in India through investment by members of the diaspora community. This will facilitate a positive feedback loop of job creation and knowledge dissemination in India, which will lead to more members joining the diaspora and strengthening the community in the future. Rajesh Mehta is an expert in international affairs, focusing on areas such as market access, innovation, geopolitics and public policy.

