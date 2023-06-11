Sundar Pichai Turns 51: How His Leadership Transformed Google into a Tech Powerhouse





Over the past decade, several developments have brought about significant turning points in the global technology landscape. For American multinational technology conglomerate Alphabet Inc., one such major turning point was the appointment of Indian-American corporate executive Sundar Pichai as the company’s CEO and subsidiary in 2015. It was when I got a job at Google.

Pichai’s extraordinary leadership and strategic decisions have fueled the tech giant’s growth, expanded its product portfolio and shaped the way we interact with technology. Today, Pichai turns 51, and he shares how Google thrived during his tenure.

Under Pichai’s leadership, Google has weathered criticism from President Trump and other leading conservatives who say it exhibits anti-conservative bias. He has led his transformation of Google from a search engine giant to a multi-faceted technology powerhouse with a strong focus on modern innovation and user-centric products.

Mr. Pichai has led the launch of successful products such as Google Home, Pixel smartphones, Chromecast and Google Cloud Platform, cementing Google’s presence in various industries.

Originally from Chennai, India, Pichai grew up with his family in a two-room apartment with no TV or car. His family didn’t own a phone until Pichai was 12 years old. He then studied Metallurgical Engineer at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.

A few years ago, Pichai said he and his family would sleep on the living room floor at home. “We slept on the floor in the living room. When I was a kid, I had drought and anxiety. I still can’t sleep without a water bottle next to my bed.” Pichai told the New York Times. old interview.

After graduating from Kharagpur Institute of Technology, Pichai reportedly began studying materials science at Stanford University in California. Google CEO Sundar Pichai previously said in a media interview, “My father spent the equivalent of a year’s salary on a plane ticket to the United States to attend Stanford University. It was my first time riding a ,” he said. .

After graduating from Stanford University, he attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for an MBA. Mr. Pichai was appointed a Siebel Scholar and a Palmer Scholar respectively at the university.

