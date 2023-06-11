



Pittsfield, Massachusetts — Miss Hall’s school graduated 44 seniors, including 13 local students, on Sunday, June 4.

The school’s 125th ceremony was held under a large tent behind the Elizabeth Gatchell Klein Art Center on the school’s Holmes Road campus and shared globally via Zoom and Facebook Live. rice field.

Hosted by Principal Julia Heaton, the ceremony included remarks by Senior Class President Jenna Alam, who lives in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Cherish Buxton, Principal of Jersey City, New Jersey. Dalton College Vice President Viola Quills. and Board Chairman Nancy Gustafsson Ort, Class of 1973.

This year’s speech was delivered by Wendy Garcia, Deputy Commissioner for Equity and Inclusion at the New York City Police Department. Garcia was introduced to her by her niece, Jenery Saldanha, who lives in New York City.

Christopher Hymes, the school’s director of engineering and innovation and STEAM coordinator, has been appointed the Leonhard Family Teaching Chair.

Every four years, President Leonhardt is recognized for having the highest personal and professional ethics, serving young people throughout his life, revitalizing the learning experience with his skillful instruction, and giving wise advice and guidance to his students.・This is to commend hall teachers. Extends beyond the classroom. Faculty, staff and students submit nominations to earn this honor.

This year’s graduates include local students such as:

Gray Carmel, Pittsfield Lucy Garrison, Pittsfield Kenja Hurley, Stamford, Vermont Harwood, Lenox Marina Jackson, Sheffield Viviana Lanphear, Sheffield Viviana Lanphear, Hinsdale Niles, Shaftesbury, Vermont Quills, Viola Dalton Bethania Robertson Beckett’s Tanya Sheinkman Beckett’s Francesca Tesoro Lanesborough’s Ollie Walter Anna Jenn Pittsfield

The following awards were also given to members of the 2023 class of graduates:

Joseph F. Berger Memorial School Spirit Cup: Jenele Saldanha in New York City

Margaret Witherspoon Award: Yiyang Dong (Shanghai)

Christine Fuller Holland ’33 Lifetime Achievement Award: Viola Quills of Dalton

Professor Award: Anais Vallejo (Boston)

Meus Honor Stat Keys were awarded for the MHS Core Competencies: Vision: Viviana Lampheia, Hinsdale and Fernanda Morais Laroca, Curitiba, Brazil. Voiced by: Peilan Chan, who lives in Beijing, and Cherish Buxton, who lives in Jersey City, New Jersey. Interpersonal Effects: Kari Sears of New York City and Lucy Garrison of Pittsfield.Gumption: Pittsfield’s Gray Carmel and Beckett’s Bethania Robertson

Silvia ‘Rusty’ Shetar Everdell ’38 Prize: Bethany Robertson (Beckett)

Paul C. Cabot, Jr. Historical Prize: Peilan Zhang (Beijing)

Senior Award in Engineering and Technology Innovation: Lily Rhoades (Tarrytown, NY)

Live Rouse Science Award: Kaiyue Wang of Beijing and Bethania Robertson of Becket

James K. Ervin Mathematics Prize: Fernanda Morais Laroca (Curitiba, Brazil)

Horizons Award: Marina Jackson (Sheffield)

English Award for Speakers of Other Languages: Nguyê?n Hoang Thao Vy (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam)

Mansfield E. Pickett Latin Award: Yiyang Dong (Shanghai)

Spanish Prize: Xia (Emily) Meng (Beijing)

Monique Jalbert France Prize: Olly Walter (Lanesboro)

Virginia Breen Wickwire ’67 Reading Award: Lucy Garrison of Pittsfield and Bianca Carr of Feeding Hills

Doris E. Pittman English Award: Lucy Garrison of Pittsfield

Photo Award: Ollie Walter, Lanesboro

Susanna Maclise Music Award: Peilan Chan (Beijing)

Angela Kalisher Theater Awards: Performance: Yiyang Dong, Shanghai; Technical: Gray Carmel, Pittsfield

Ceramic Art Award: April Harwood (Lenox)

Elizabeth Gatchell Klein Studio Art Award: Viviana Lampheer of Hinsdale

