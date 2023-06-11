Michigan Regions to Compete for Federal Tech Investment





At the recent summit in Detroit, a selection of Motown hits rounded out the presentation. The summit brought together Michigan’s top business and political leaders to hear voices from across the state seeking federal funding to fuel the country’s next innovations.

Held in the recently renovated former U.S. Post Office and library that is now part of Ford Motor Company’s new Mobility District, the Michigan Innovation Summit brought together a passion for technology and the U.S. Economic Development Administration. (EDA) was excited at the prospect of possibly choosing a “technology hub.” to the states for federal investment.

The summit featured four candidates, each with a different economic focus: freshwater in northern Michigan, battery production in Grand Rapids, applied research in Lansing, and mobility in southeastern Michigan.

“This pitch session is not Shark Tank. In part, he said, because “the size of the prize pool” “could be completely transformative.”

The CHIPS and Science Act passed by Congress calls for federal economic development to launch a national contest called the “Regional Innovation Hub Program,” where regions across the country compete for federal funding to revitalize innovation in more communities. directed to the station.

They will not fund regions that are on their own “on a clear path to global competitiveness,” according to a government funding notice.

All Democrats in the Michigan legislature at the time voted in favor of the bill, along with former Republican Rep. Peter Meyer of Grand Rapids and Fred Upton of St. Joseph.

Michigan Chief Growth Officer Hillary Doe Becomes First Official in Charge of Population Growth

Congress has authorized $10 billion for the program, with each selected region receiving $50 million to $75 million from the original $500 million allocation, according to Jonathan Smith, chief deputy director of the Department of Labor, Economic and Opportunity. said it would happen. “But when all funding is fully funded, it could mean hundreds of millions of dollars per technology hub,” he said.

Part of the program’s purpose is to combat the concentration of the U.S. tech economy in a handful of coastal locations, primarily Silicon Valley and New York.

Former entrepreneur and software engineer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II is leading the effort to win federal investment in Michigan.

“There are no favorites, but not because it’s a crackdown-like answer,” he said of where the money is being fought over. Rather, he said, the proposal presented at the summit was a reminder that “a lot of good things are happening” in Michigan.

The state faces stiff competition from neighboring states, with Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin all in the same EDA region as Michigan. Federal agencies must designate at least three technology sites within the region.

But Gilchrist believes Michigan has an edge over its neighbors. “I mean, these are the states that we’re competing with on all fronts,” Gilchrist said. “These states are also states where we beat a lot.”

He recently joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in writing a letter to the EDA urging him to choose Michigan. As the state needs to diversify its economy beyond manufacturing, he said, “few households can expect to be elevated to the middle class.” class. “

Whitmer: Michigan’s future depends on diversifying state economy

Interested regions must submit their entries to EDA’s competition by mid-August.

Some areas of Michigan may end up competing with each other for funding, which could increase the state’s chances of winning federal investment.

“Securing unique applications gives us more than one bite of the apple,” said Zachary Corrodin, Michigan’s chief infrastructure officer, citing the state’s efforts to secure federal support. engaged.

