Local Tech CEO Shows How Ukraine Beats Foreign Rivals





Boosteroid founder and CEO Ivan Shvaychenko explains how Ukrainian private companies are playing a key role in the battle of David vs. Goliath against Russia’s far superior military power. It’s also a great example of how its inherent dynamism can leapfrog Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and other conglomerates. Innovation and Applied Technology.

Boosteroid Founder and CEO Ivan Shvaychenko will speak to Capitol Intelligence/CI Ukraine in Kiev and Kharkov, Ukraine with General Counsel Vladyslav Kosmin]

In just over seven years, Kharkiv native Shvaychenko, 40, has grown his Kiev-based Boosteroid cloud game hosting company into the world’s third-largest company after XCloud and Japan’s Sony PlayStation Cloud Gaming, with a presence in the United States and Canada. Expanded business all over the country. and Europe.

Boothsteroid’s 85 employees, like people in Kiev and Kharkov, go to work every morning despite air raid sirens blaring every night and voices warning of incoming Russian ballistic missiles and drones. The streets of Kiev and Kharkov are as busy and vibrant as they were before the war, the only difference being that the locals are as grumpy as young parents with colic babies.

Boosteroid’s success has only recently culminated in the signing of a 10-year partnership agreement with Microsoft. The deal was pushed forward by President and Vice Chairman Brad Smith.

In addition to its market share in North America and the European Union, Boosteroid is in the process of expanding into Central Asian markets such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa. and a growing consumer market in Indonesia, which is rich in mineral resources.

In fact, Shvaychenko’s stated goal is to bring a boosteroid to the Nasdaq that currently has a market value of between $500 million and $1 billion based on fair market value.

Svaychenko said not “when” but “when” about listing his company, the Netflix of gaming, on the U.S. Nasdaq.

Despite daily missile attacks, a team of lawyers led by Shvaychenko, Vladislav Kosmin and Artem Skory accused US Trade Commission Chairman Lina Khan of secretly colluding with Britain. He helped convince EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager to give Microsoft the go-ahead to buy Activision Blizzard for $70 billion. Competitive Markets Authority Sara Cardel to Block Due to Monopoly.

Microsoft is certain to appeal the FTC and CMA’s decisions, including on constitutional grounds, to the US Federal Court and the UK High Court.

Cosmin said we had more than 21 communications with EU competition authorities regarding the Microsoft-Activision deal, explaining why the merger would promote competition rather than hurt it.

In fact, the Japanese PlayStation would be half the size of a PlayStation, even though the Xbox and Activision combined would be half the size. He spared no expense in lobbying the FTC and CMA.

Khan, the UK-born FTC chairman, is an anti-business far-left led by Sen. Allied with the progressive Democrats. .

Another example of a dynamic Ukrainian company is Kiev-based Nova Poshta. The company is a combination of eBay, Amazon and Alibaba and has become an important lifeline for Ukrainian businesses and citizens sending and receiving goods within Ukraine and to Europe, the United States and Asia. The Russian War shut down all air freight and prevented conventional mail.

Nova Poshta outperforms all of its competitors, including Memphis, Tenn.-based FDX Corporation, Seattle-based United Parcel Service, and Germany Post-Owned DHL, in customer satisfaction, and has been outperformed by the above rivals and e-commerce giants. has rejected multiple acquisition offers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Logistics Commander Colonel Alexander O. said the military and civilian sectors were forced to work in parallel to overcome the unprecedented obstacles posed by the war.

When it comes to military logistics, Ukraine is not only teaching the Pentagon how to use distributed logistics to supply and feed its troops, but also Amazon owner Jeff Bezos using drones to control frontline operations. Teaches combatants how to deliver vital supplies.

What also made the Ukrainian military so effective against Russia’s enemies was its ability to adapt innovation and technology at a pace not seen since World War II.

Colonel Alexander O said he is very interested in implementing the hyperledger decentralized technology (blockchain) developed by market leader Digital Asset Holdings and used by companies such as Dutch shipping giant Maersk. Stated.

Currently, orders are placed on paper because the Russians cannot hack them, but secure communication via blockchain would be ideal, he said.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation and Innovation Mikhail Fedorov photographed with CI Glass by Capitol Intelligence/CI Ukraine during the Diia e-government platform launch in Washington, D.C., May 23, 2023

Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fedorov, who is responsible for Ukraine’s innovation and digital transformation, recently visited Washington to demonstrate how the country has developed a world-leading e-government system on the Diia platform.

It provides 360-degree citizen services for everything from real-time health records to passports and driver’s licenses, fines and tax payments, and even allows citizens to report enemy movements.

The Diia platform was developed using open source software by Ukrainian-based programmers led by Igor Dubinsky with the goal of matching or surpassing the leading e-government platforms in Estonia and Lithuania. .

Peter Premuk, a consultant to Slovenian Finance Minister Kremen Vostjancic, said he is proposing to introduce the Diias e-health system in Slovenia.

Fyodorov, who is being touted by many as the future president of Ukraine after Volodymyr Zelensky, made a Ted Talk-like presentation of the ground-breaking Diia platform in a standing room packed with government officials and corporate lobbyists. But he was completely unaware that he had fueled a grueling battle of influence. Between Scott Nathan, CEO of the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC), and Samantha Power, Director of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), who is responsible for the $400-500 billion needed for non-military assistance and national reconstruction to Ukraine? We discussed whether to lead the support.

Indeed, the battle between aid and investment is currently being waged within the US DFC by agency chief of staff and former State Department employee Jane Lee. He wants the agency to be more of a social influence-development organization than a parliamentary role. It is on a mission to be the lender of last resort to private companies in geopolitically important countries like Ukraine.

Shvaychenko also united rival political forces, including regional chair Tatiana Egorova Lutsenko and mayor of her hometown of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, to work together to attract U.S. corporate investment to Ukraine’s industrial heartland. also succeeded in

Egorova Lutsenko, the Kharkov state’s top electoral leader, has run Ohio with Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble, Akron-based Goodyear Tires, and Columbus-based American Electric Power. It said it would include the participation of major home-based companies. The soon-to-be finalized partnership agreement between Kharkiv and Ohio was negotiated directly with Governor Mike Dewain.

Kharkiv Regional (State) Chairman Tatiana Egorova-Lutsenko uses CI Glass to parliamentary information on her meeting with Ohio Governor Mike Dewain to conclude a partnership agreement between the Kharkiv Region and the State of Ohio Talk to the Bureau/CI Ukraine.

The partnership also aligns Ohio State University with Kharkiv University and follows a previous sister city agreement between the City of Kharkiv and Cincinnati.

Terekhov, the quiet Kharkiv mayor, said it was the local authorities, not the Kiev central government, that had to take the lead in promoting and facilitating foreign investors.

He said that he will do everything in his power to get the companies to settle in Kharkov and expects only new tax revenues in return.

Shvaychenko not only urged Egorova Lutsenko and Terekhov to align themselves on foreign investments in Kharkov, but also the former US National Security Advisor and Cold War architect Jimmy Carters. and agreed to change the name of the street marking the birthplace of Zbigniew Brzezinski, who contributed to Kharkov. to collapse the Soviet Union.

Shvaychenko said no one should be surprised that Ukrainian companies are able to expand their operations and even increase their market share, as the war forces everyone to focus on the outcome rather than the process. .

Peter K Semler is Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Capitol Intelligence. Previously, he served as the Financial Times’ Washington, DC, Merger Market Bureau Chief (Deal Reporter/Detwire) and was the chief of political and economic reporting for the United States House and Senate.

