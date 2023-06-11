Embrace or fear AI?





By: Simon Winfield, Managing Director – Hays UK & Ireland | Published: 11 June 2023

Simon Winfield, Managing Director – Hays UK & Ireland 8 June 2023

Instead of fearing AI, employers and workers alike are willing to embrace its positive impact, according to new research.

A survey of over 8,800 responses* from professionals and employers across the UK found that more than half (56%) of employers believe AI should be employed in the workplace. More than a third of his employers (36%) are undecided whether to deploy AI, while only 8% of employers think AI should be feared.

Workers share similar sentiments, with nearly half (49%) saying they should embrace AI in the workplace, but only 13 say they think AI should be feared. % was.

1 in 5 employers use AI tools Just over 1 in 5 (21%) of organizations say they are currently using AI tools like ChatGPT. Lack of awareness or understanding of their benefits is the main reason for not using AI tools today (25%).

When it comes to staff using AI tools, the majority (66%) of employers intend to allow their staff to use AI tools, but monitor their usage. 3% of his employers have already banned the use of AI tools, and 18% said he plans to ban tools like ChatGPT.

Fewer than one in five employees (15%) say they are already using an AI tool such as ChatGPT in their current job role, and this figure is one-fourth (15%) among professionals aged 20-29 23%) is increasing.

Use of AI tools is high across many professions, including marketing, with more than a third (37%) of professionals saying they have used AI tools in their current role. Thirty percent of tech workers have used AI tools, followed by 23% of construction professionals and 17% of sales professionals.

Upskilling Needed to Support Widespread Use of AI More than half (51%) of employers say their employees don’t have the right skills to make the most of AI tools and technologies. Of those employers who said they had a skills gap, 45% said they lacked both technical and soft skills, and 38% said it was primarily the technical skills needed to use certain AI tools. I answered yes.

So far, more than a quarter (27%) of employers say they are investing in training their employees to improve their skills in AI tools and technologies.

Hays UK & Ireland Managing Director Simon Winfield commented: Our research reveals that sentiment towards the use of AI in the workplace is largely positive, but while employers across all sectors understand how AI can be used, adoption and usage rates remain low. remains low. benefit their organization.

Concerned about the speed at which AI technology is advancing, more than half of employers say their workforce does not have the right skills to take full advantage of AI and technology. For professionals, this is a great opportunity to learn how AI can impact their profession, how AI tools can be used to advance their careers, and to improve their skills.

TechUK’s Director of Technology and Innovation, Sue Daley, commented: “AI brings many benefits to businesses and their employees, but AI innovation continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, so it is critical that employers invest in upskilling their workforce.” The Hays research finds that introducing AI and providing training opportunities for staff to master AI tools will not only fill the digital skills gap the UK faces today, but will also help in the evolving job market. It clearly shows that a company can be positioned as an innovative and desirable company.

Simon Winfield continues: Our research shows that not enough employers are actively investing in training their staff to improve their skills in AI tools and technologies. If staff upskilling and training are delayed, they risk exacerbating the skills gap and making the organization less attractive, especially for new hires.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehrdirector.com/business-news/ai/embrace-ai-fear/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos