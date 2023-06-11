Uncharted territory: Israeli tech at crossroads, teetering on the brink of decline





1. On stage sat Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, the developer of the GPT artificial intelligence engine. The hall at Tel Aviv University was packed. Over a thousand people gathered to hear from one of the biggest tech stars of our time during a short visit to Israel. Surprisingly, Altman was not the main character in this conversation. Dr. Ilya Sutskever, Principal Scientist at OpenAI, overshadowed him with a sharp and lively answer.

Sutskever, 37, is what we sometimes call an “ex-Israelite.” He immigrated from the Soviet Union to Israel in the early 90’s, when he was five years old, with his mother and his father, himself a computer engineer. He grew up in Jerusalem and studied Computer Science at the Open University during his high school years. He could easily have become one of Israel’s leading scientists and tech experts, but his family moved to Toronto, Canada, before he graduated from high school. There he earned a bachelor’s, master’s and PhD in computer science, founded a startup, sold it to Google and worked there, and in 2015 he became one of the founders of OpenAI, Perhaps, even possibly changed the world. He has already become one of the most cited scientists in history, with over 400,000 citations in his academic papers.

1 View gallery

Sam Altman (left) and Ilya Sutskever of Tel Aviv University.

(Photo: Abigail Uzi)

Precisely because of Sam Altman, I have thought a lot about his biography. At the end of the conversation, Altman was asked how he thought Israel fit into the global race to develop artificial intelligence. He said two things about Israel’s high-tech workforce are impressive. One of them, almost clichéd, concerns the will of the Israelis to change the world. But his second thing he said is very important, especially now. Altman explained that it’s not just the number of talented individuals, but rather the density of talent — the ratio of talent to the population. This can also be called “talent density” or “talent concentration”. It’s not just that there are more entrepreneurs and inventors compared to the population. It is also the proximity, the constant interaction, the ability to inspire and meet each other and continuously generate new ideas and technologies. Density is good, sparsity is bad.

When Sutskever left Israel, the local ecosystem was less developed. His chances of getting an important position were very slim. Now that the ecosystem is more developed, the chances of success are much higher. We have people here who are leaders in various areas of technology. They do not need to immigrate to Canada or the United States. They are important and influential within their own country. It is not without reason that Altman considered it important to include Israel in his highly publicized round-the-world trip of his own. But this point we’ve reached may be something we’re observing in retrospect, not now. We may enter an era of depopulation.

2. Alan Feld took the opposite route from Sutskever. He left Canada in the mid-90s and emigrated to Israel where he became an important figure in the local tech sector. Mr. Feld is a founding partner of the venture capital fund Vintage, which has invested in more than 5,500 companies in Israel, the US and Europe and manages more than $3.6 billion in assets. He has extensive knowledge and experience in the industry. At the Eli Hurwitz conference last week, he painted a disturbing picture. “I’ve been an investor for 29 years. I’ve never been more worried about Israel’s tech future than I am today,” he said. He then proceeded to present the numbers.

First, money. His five years to 2022 have been record years for the Israeli tech industry. In 2022, Israeli venture capital funds raised over $4 billion and companies raised over $17 billion. But 2023 looks set to be the worst year in 15 years for local industries in terms of raising capital. Rising interest rates and the lure of less risky instruments are reducing investment globally, but the damage to Israel is even more severe. Feld’s data show his investments in the first quarter of this year fell by 50% and 40% in the US and Europe, while in Israel he fell by 60%. This is partly driven by investors evaluating investments based on environmental, social and government (ESG) criteria. We face a problem when the quality of Israeli governance is questioned.

Second, the number of Israeli new start-ups is declining sharply. This has been happening for several years and is not a new phenomenon. Nearly 1,400 start-ups were established in Israel in 2013, a record year. By 2022, that number will drop to just about 600, a 14% annual decline. It is estimated that only about 400 new startups will be born this year. The last time such figures were seen was in 2009 during the global economic crisis. This trend is not unique to Israel. According to data from Start-Up Nation Central, the number of new startups worldwide has fallen by 17% each year since 2017. But Israel also has special reasons. For example, start-ups find it difficult to compete for quality talent with large companies that have significantly increased their presence in Israel over the past decade. The decline in the number of start-ups also reflects the maturity of Israel’s high-tech technology.

Nevertheless, their continued decline in numbers is concerning, as start-ups represent the future growth potential of the tech industry. In addition, recent judicial legislation has created significant uncertainty across the economy. Concerns over the independence of the courts are alienating not only investors but also the entrepreneurs themselves. Entrepreneurs need a comfortable and safe work environment where they feel supported by the government and the environment, as opposed to political unrest and protests. It is therefore not surprising that more Israeli companies will register abroad this year, which will have an impact on employment levels and tax revenues.

So, according to Eli Hurwitz Conference participants, we may be approaching a point of no return. Professor Eugene Kandel, a former close economic adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and now co-chairman of the Startup Nation Central Policy Institute, sums up the issue well, saying, “Somebody here is yelling, intentionally We’re not doing anything to scare investors because they’re not coming because there’s uncertainty here and why we’re creating it for ourselves Because I don’t understand, we don’t have time anymore, we have a flywheel effect and once we lose momentum it takes a lot of effort to regain it the more time goes by the more we wonder if we have that energy I don’t know…if we don’t compete in tech, we’ll end up like Nokia in 2009. In 2009, Nokia was the world’s largest mobile phone maker. We didn’t produce a single mobile phone in 2009. It took us only three years. We would never want to be in that situation.”

Here’s what a senior government official, who I’d like to avoid quoting, told me this week: “If a venture capital fund were considering investing in Israel but decided not to, it would actually put the money elsewhere. You’re misappropriating it and that’s it.’ ‘In an instant. For seven years, you’ll never see that money again. And countries like Cyprus are developing high-tech ecosystems, and so are others.”

3. As investment flows to other countries and fewer start-up companies are created, the concentration of talent that keeps Israeli high tech at bay is lost.

The problem goes beyond just moving money. If Israeli citizens feel that the government is threatening the values ​​they want to instill in their children, and if, as in the case of the Sutskever family, better opportunities emerge elsewhere, talent too. will emigrate. I doubt most Israelis working in the tech industry will leave Israel even if life here becomes really difficult. Migration is usually a last resort and is very costly for individuals and families. However, there will always be those who choose to retire. Some are already doing so. As individual quality of life declines and professional opportunities decline, more and more people, including entire families, are retiring with 16-year-olds who could invent the next big thing. would consider doing.

Of course, it’s not all about high tech. Culture, spiritual life, and simple activities like going to the beach are equally important. But Israeli high-tech is what makes Israel stand out as a middle-income country, rather than just a developing country. Without a strong and growing high-tech sector, it risks falling into the middle-income trap, much like the Hungarian country, which relies primarily on low-skilled and cheap labor and lacks global competitiveness. Such countries are able to sustain mainly low-tech factories and workers with below-average salaries. Powerful entrepreneurs will look elsewhere for opportunities and we will be left with a largely unskilled labor force. We will be like Nokia, which has inexplicably disappeared. Now is the time to fight.

The author is Suga’s news reporter.

