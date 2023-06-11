Google Introduces Long-Awaited Enhanced Google Photos Features





Google’s latest Google Photos update turns quirky features into powerful new tools

SOPA image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Google is rolling out a powerful upgrade that gives users full control over one of Google Photos’ standout features.

As a recent post to the unofficial Google Photos Telegram group revealed, some users are now able to create cinematic photos on demand. Introduced in 2020 and then updated in 2022, the Cinematic Photo feature lets you add a cinematic 3D-like zoom effect to your photos, allowing your subject to stand out from the background. However, Google always decides which photo the effect is applied to.

A new and enhanced version of this feature now allows users to convert any photo in their library into a cinematic photo and save it as a short video clip alongside the original image. In my experience, Google Photos rarely chooses to apply the effect, and very rarely does it apply to the photos I choose for myself, so this change should have a significant impact on the use of this feature.

Eligible Google Photos users can now create cinematic photos from any photo in Google Photos. [+] library. The slider below the image controls the duration of the effect.

Gordon Kelly

After this update, the feature will become a useful tool rather than just a curiosity, opening up new creative options for users who can shoot new photos with cinematic photography in mind. Plus, because you can choose your own photos, you can tell a story by integrating cinematic photos of your choice into a longer video sequence.

Another advantage is that these “new” cinematic photos tend to maintain their original cropping and aspect ratios, unlike the original versions, which usually crop their subjects fairly tightly.

How to create cinematic photos

To check if this feature is enabled for your Google Photos account, open the app and tap[ライブラリ]go to the tab,[ユーティリティ]Tap the button. An option to create a cinematic photo appears in the Create New section.

Google Photos now allows users to manually create cinematic photos on demand.

Gordon Kelly

To make it yours, tap Cinematic Photo, select a photo, and adjust the slider below to choose the animation duration. Then save to tape and you’re done.

Please note that the first time you use this feature, a separate 30 MB download will start indicating that this feature works as a new plugin component in the Google Photos app. This suggests that at least some of the processing required to create cinematic photos has been moved from Google’s servers to your local device. It also shows that the speed of features can vary significantly depending on the processing power of the device. One annoying quirk is that new cinematic photos are tagged with the date they were created, not the date the original photo was taken. This means they will no longer appear together in your Google Photos timeline.

Create cinematic photos in no time.

Gordon Kelly

Who can create cinematic photos?

For now, the feature appears to be limited to a small test group of Google One subscribers with Pixel devices, Pixel 5 and newer, and at least Android 12. I expect a broader rollout to begin soon, but we’re not there yet. Performance may be the limiting factor in some cases, but ultimately he’s not sure he’ll hope to extend beyond Pixel phones.

Follow @paul_monckton on Instagram

FORBES DETAILS Google Introduces Long-Awaited Enhanced Google Photos Features Awesome Android 14 Features by Paul Monckton Bring Google Photos Massive Upgrade

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulmonckton/2023/06/11/google-introduces-much-needed-enhanced-google-photos-feature/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos