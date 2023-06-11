Air Liquide Reaffirms Support for China’s Carbon Neutral Plan





Air Liquide said it firmly supports China’s efforts to become carbon neutral and sees new potential in various industries as its economic development shifts towards quality development.

A global leader in gas, technology and services for industry and health, Air Liquide feels uniquely positioned to support China’s ambitions with common goals and unique solutions in these areas. Nicola Poirot, president and CEO of Air Liquide China, said in Shanghai. interview every day.

“China is the largest consumer market and one of Air Liquide’s top three markets,” he said. I’m seeing it happening,” he said.

Nicolas Poirot gives interviews to local Chinese media at the Shanghai Carbon Neutral Expo, which opens today at the National Convention and Exhibition Center, Shanghai.

Air Liquide takes a three-pronged approach to reducing CO2 emissions. One is decarbonizing our assets through CO2 capture, low-carbon hydrogen production and energy efficiency. Providing low-carbon solutions to help the customer reduce her CO2 emissions. And finally, accelerate hydrogen development.

According to the new strategic plan “ADVANCE” to 2025, the Air Liquide Group will start reducing the absolute amount of CO2 emissions from around 2025, reduce emissions by one-third by 2035, and reduce emissions by 2050. We have set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2020.

Air Liquide has been aggressively sourcing renewable energy for several years to decarbonize its factories across China.

The company plans to install rooftop solar panels at its China operations over the next three years, saving more than 5,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

A total of 1,200 GWh of low-carbon electricity will be procured this year, a 220% increase over 2020.

We also aim to become an important enabler of a hydrogen society by leveraging our assets, technology and expertise.

Poirot said hydrogen is a cornerstone of China’s energy revolution and offers the company great growth potential as a competitive low-carbon solution for various applications in the industrial, energy and mobility sectors.

Energy transition sharing session at the Air Liquide booth at the Shanghai Carbon Neutral Expo

Air Liquide provides technology solutions and services to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient technology and smart solutions from local customers, such as low-carbon gas supply, carbon capture and management, and solutions that transform their industries. It has a diverse portfolio. process.

In terms of circular economy and effective waste management, Air Liquide’s biogas plant in Huai’an, Jiangsu Province is similarly a pioneer.

The unit, with a total annual capacity of 75 GWh, will produce biogas from agricultural and livestock waste and refine it into biomethane. This is then pumped into the city’s gas network to generate electricity. The digestate is processed into biofertilizer for local consumption.

Air Liquide is planning a number of new investments, especially in areas such as the energy transition, electronics, hi-tech and healthcare.

In the area of ​​energy transition, Air Liquide will further promote the development of the entire industrial chain of the local hydrogen energy industry, actively leveraging Air Liquide’s outstanding expertise in low-carbon hydrogen production, transportation and storage technology. We plan to share and support the local new energy industry. The power of clean mobility.

Shanghai Chemical Garden Industrial Gas Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Air Liquide, has invested more than EUR 200 million in the Shanghai Chemical Park to set up two hydrogen production units and related infrastructure.

These units will produce H2 and CO for chemical companies in the park, as well as mobility and other industrial and electronics customers in the Yangtze River Delta.

Another subsidiary, Air Liquide Yongli (Tianjin), has invested around €60 million to electrify two ASUs, which are now powered by third-party coal-based steam. This could potentially avoid 370,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually. This is equivalent to the electricity-related carbon emissions of one million households in China.

It will also work with local electronics supply chains, particularly in the Yangtze River Delta and Greater Bay Area, to provide the precursors needed by advanced semiconductor manufacturers.

From the perspective of high-tech innovation, we will continue to expand exchanges and explore the possibility of cooperation with major technological fields such as nuclear fusion, aerospace, biological sample storage, gene banking and energy transportation.

The stability of the medical oxygen supply chain in the medical field will be further strengthened. It also aims to develop home care services and provide customized and exclusive services to Chinese patients with chronic respiratory diseases to create clinical and economic value.

Actively participating in the Shanghai Carbon Neutral Expo, which opened today and will run until June 14, Air Liquide is building a foundation with a shared vision and commitment to sustainability and ESG principles. He said he was also looking for a partnership with for long-term collaboration.

Air Liquide will showcase its latest innovations, including an indoor vertical farming system developed in partnership with Germany’s &ever. The system helps crops absorb CO2 to be more productive and is beginning to be used in agricultural production.

In seeking local partnerships, Poirot said, “local experience, innovative technologies, solutions, business models, market access or knowledge of a particular industry are crucial.”

This could facilitate the development and deployment of sustainable technologies, while also spurring innovation in line with China’s green development goals.

Strategic cooperation between Air Liquide and CGN

