Google Meet introduces ‘On-the-Go’ mode: how-to and more details





At a time when the world was closed, Google Meet appeared as a salvation in school lectures and conferences. But that habit has persisted long after the pandemic, and we’ve come to an age where we attend meetings even when we’re strolling in the park or walking down the street. It may sound too easy, but we do not recommend doing this as it can lead to dangerous situations. But Google is here to introduce a feature that could potentially solve this problem. Google Meet’s “On-the-Go” mode allows users to stay focused and connected to a video call while on the go.

While we strongly encourage all attendees to attend such meetings in a safe and secure manner, sometimes we are overwhelmed by hectic schedules that can lead to unforeseen catastrophes. The current Google Meet interface on mobile devices can be very distracting and put users in dangerous situations. That’s why ‘On-the-Go’ mode introduces a new interface specifically designed to allow users to join meetings while walking.

Once this feature arrives, there are two ways to enable it. When Google Meet automatically detects your movement through your phone’s motion sensor, it will prompt you to switch to “Out of Office” mode. There is another way to switch manually. The in-call menu introduces a new option represented by three dots.

Meet disables the user’s camera when the user enables this feature. In addition, it also stops streaming other participants’ videos. The user is navigated through a new interface with just a few large, pushy icons for mute, audio (toggle Bluetooth, speaker, or other features), and raise hand. When the user stops and finally stands still, they can tap the “Turn off when out of office” option to return to the normal Google Meets interface.

A recent update to Google Meets introduced a series of new features. Users can now turn the camera and microphone on or off from the picture-in-picture window. Additionally, users can now raise their hands, chat, turn captions on/off, resize windows, and enable different layouts and backgrounds.

