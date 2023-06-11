OODA Loop – Latest DoD Accelerated Procurement and Deployment of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) Pilot Project





As part of a new program to fill the military tech death valley, the Department of Defense (DoD) recently announced 11 new projects. An Innovation Unit for Network Strengthening in Naval Conflict Environments. “

Accelerated Procurement and Deployment of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) Program Department of Defense [in May] announced that it has awarded more than $140 million in contracts for the latest batch of its Accelerated Procurement and Deployment of Innovative Technologies program (APFIT), ranging from new unmanned capabilities to training simulators to commercial weather satellites. Purpose of the Congressionally Mandated Pilot APFIT Program Enacted in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, the law will move technologies quickly from development to production and accelerate their deployment into combat aircraft, according to the Pentagon. It is intended to (1) This year, the Department will be allocated $150 million, and according to the Department of Defense, APFIT funds will be used one to two years ahead of schedule while contributing to the health of the U.S. industrial base through investments. They say it helps provide the ability to win wars faster. Latest His APFIT Project in Small Business and Non-Traditional Defense Development Capabilities (May 2023)

The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act establishes a competitive, merit-based policy targeting innovative and mature technologies and products that can meet the needs of combatants but currently lack the funding needed for combat. Established APFIT as a program. Individual funding is limited from He $10 million to He $50 million per defense program. Eleven DoD program offices will receive his APFIT funding for his 23rd fiscal year. These program offices will use the funds to procure innovative technologies from small businesses and non-traditional defense contractors, as listed below.

The 11 projects range from commercial satellite communications terminals for the Marine Corps to integrated air defense cameras for the Defense Innovation Force to network enhancements for the Navy in conflict environments.

OODA Loop Sponsor Commercial Satellite Terminal, United States Marine Corps, $15 million, Bascombe, Louisiana Hunter Technologies Fully automated to provide a robust naval capability to leverage the latest low and medium earth orbit satellite constellations Established production line and initial procurement of portable satellite terminals General Air Launched Weapons Radio, United States Air Force, $10 million, Integrated Solutions for Systems, Inc. (Alabama) Software Defined Weapons Radio and Weapons in Future USAF Weapons Initial Low Rate Procurement of Technical Data Package to Support Data Link Integration Integrated Air Defense Cameras, Defense Innovation Unit, $16.77 Million, CA Teleidoscope Initial upgrade electro-optical/infrared camera procurement with enhanced capabilities to improve airspace awareness . Minuteman III Codewheel Replacement, Defense Logistics Agency, $10M, BC Engineering Products, New Jersey Procure new codewheels to replace units on Minuteman III missiles that are nearly 40 years past their planned useful life . We use advanced manufacturing techniques and processes to maintain form, fit and function. Mixed Reality Pilot Trainer, United States Marine Corps, $10M, Bowhead Professional & Technical Solutions, LLC, Virginia Affordable, compact mixed reality T-45C flight training simulator to augment traditional full-size flight simulators Procurement of. Modern Commercial Weather Satellites, U.S. Space Force, $10.3 million, Tomorrow.io, an existing commercially owned, managed, and maintained weather satellite to support the use of weather data as a service by the Massachusetts National Guard Procure and launch two affordable commercial weather sensing satellites to augment the swarm. Multiplatform Anti-jam Global Positioning System Antenna, US Army, $19.97 million, Mayflower Communications, Massachusetts Procurement in sufficient quantity to achieve optimal price breakthrough for anti-jam antennas for fixed and rotary wing aircraft accelerate. Network Hardening for Competitive Environments, US Navy, $10M, Adaptive Dynamics Inc., CA and Cariola Engineering, CO; Procurement and integration into existing joint tactical radio systems of software that utilizes modified software technology to enhance communications in competitive environments. Tactical Passive Radar for Anti-Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), U.S. Army, $10M, Hidden Level, Inc., New York Platform-independent, day and night modular passive radar capability for detection and tracking of small UAS Procurement. Extending the Range of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Using Non-Line-of-Sight Communications, U.S. Navy, $10M, Maritime Applied Physics Corp., Md. USV Initial Low-Cost Procurement and Enables Off-Site Operation Support communication system to make. Fixed-Wing Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Small UAS with Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) Capabilities, U.S. Special Operations Command, $20 million, Quantum Systems, Calif. Accelerate procurement of fixed-wing small UAS with integrated VTOL capabilities. (3) First APFIT Pilot Project (July 22, 2022) US Navy, Arete Associates, California, Arizona and Florida Procurement of Advanced Sensor Packages. Accelerate procurement of multi-sensor payloads for use in unmanned underwater vehicles. Advanced mine-fighting capabilities enable safe passage for US and Allied navies. Anti-jam radio links for Naval Operations Resilience, United States Marine Corps, Pacific Antenna Systems, Titan Systems LLC, and Naval Systems, Inc. of California and Maryland. Initial procurement of small antennas for resilient communications that fit on the outer mold line of tactical aircraft. Provides scalable high data rate capacity to support multi-mission needs and connects national technology vehicles to the tactical edge. Atmospheric Plasma Coating Removal System, US Marine Corps, NC Atmospheric Plasma Solutions. Initial procurement of next-generation coating removal system saves repair personnel time by up to 94%. Augmented Reality Tactical Assault Kit, USSOCOM, Aeolian, NJ. Initial procurement of augmented and virtual reality kits will enable more effective, networked, distributed and immersive mission planning and rehearsal of operations in realistic environments. Greatly reduces risk during mission execution. Autonomous Unmanned Aerial System Vertical – BAT, USAF, Shield AI, California, Texas. Initial procurement of a semi-autonomous, long loitering, vertical takeoff and landing capable UAS with modular payload capabilities. It provides resilient data transfer and can identify and provide weapon-quality target information to his JADC2 as part of a joint sensing grid. VBAT VTOL can operate even in high wind conditions. Gliding Munitions, U.S. Army, Orbital Research, ODrophio. Initial procurement of a low-cost weaponized Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) with a glide projectile. Allow your squad to have standoff, survivability, and precision strike capabilities to take down enemy armor. Lightfield Directions Array Secure Productions, Missile Defense Agency, Bright Silicon Technologies, CA. Establish full-rate manufacturing capacity for large-scale production of optical communication antenna arrays. This next-generation RF communications alternative provides resilient position/navigation/timing, optical tracking, laser communications, and sensor protection. Lightweight wide field of view aviation goggles, USSOCOM, Aviation Specialty Unlimited, Idaho. Initial Procurement of Next Generation Wide Field of View – Crew night vision goggles with increased resolution and reduced weight. Rapid Threat Exposure Analysis, DIU, Philips Healthcare, Massachusetts. Initial procurement of 3,800 smartwatches with algorithms that enable early detection of infections over 2 days, treatment and isolation of infected people to enable early detection of infections. Real-Time Sensor Data Conversion, US Space Force, Meroxa, CA. Procurement of data architecture for automated transfer and integration of U.S. and allied sensor data. It enables access to 90 operational sources, giving USSF analysts a more detailed picture. (3) What’s next? “We’re thrilled to see the growing support from Congress for the APFIT program,” said Heidi Shu, Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. “This flexible funding is helping change the way we rapidly pivot to combat capability acquisition and deployment across the military and defense agencies. Xu said the program will continue to be key to helping SMEs bridge the death valley between development and production. . “Companies receiving funding will fill a critical capability gap,” she said. Without APFIT funding, these capabilities could take many more years to come to fruition. (1) APFIT ideas provide a modest increase in spending on technologies that have already proven to be potentially useful in military settings but lack sufficient funding for mass commercialization. That’s it. This is what government agencies often refer to as the “Valley of Death,” the seemingly insurmountable chasm between initial prototyping of a new technology and getting it into the hands of government users. Each project will receive between $10 million and $50 million in funding, according to the Pentagon. Ken Calvert, California Republican, chairman of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, said with the announcement of the second round of the APFIT project, the Department of Defense is realizing the program’s goal of providing innovative tools. rice field. I fought to establish APFIT so that new ways to succeed on the battlefield would not be hindered by old ways inside the Pentagon, Calvert continued. Congressional colleagues, DoD officials and industry partners believe he recognizes the value of the APFIT program and look forward to its continued growth. (2) Part I: DARPA, Death Valley, Deep Tech Answering Key Project Questions Upfront, “Death Valley”, Innovative Technology for Combatants OODA Senior Advisor and Network Member Chris Ward, Startups, SMEs Corporate, Innovation, and Other Department of Defense Trading Authorities DoD Establishes Office of Strategic Capital DoD Office of Strategic Capital Assesses ‘National Security Impact of Silicon Valley Bank Failure’ DoD Office of Strategic Capital for Small Businesses Designing, quantifying and measuring exponential innovation focused on growing capital

