Google Ads broad match re-evaluation





Broad match keyword types in Google Ads are often frustrating for advertisers. Unlike more specific keyword match types such as phrase or exact match, broad match allows more unrelated queries to trigger your ad.

Try searching for “winter jacket”. Exact match requires a searcher to enter “winter jacket” or a similar variation, such as singular, in order for your ad to appear. Phrase match allows users to include terms before and after keywords. Queries like ‘winter jacket for men’ and ‘comfortable blue winter jacket’ will show your ads.

Partial matches are different. Ads can be triggered by any of the following queries:

“Winter coat” “Winter jacket” “Cold jacket” “Thick jacket” “Jacket”

The purpose of these queries can range from specific to general. Also, common undefined intent generates irrelevant traffic and encourages advertisers to avoid broad match keywords. But that approach is changing with his Google Ads automation and machine learning.

Google increasingly relies on user intent through signals such as search history and demographics to tailor ads to searchers. Keywords are still a factor in ad impressions, but they are not the only determining factor. Google recommends partial matches as they generate the most data for our algorithm.

Still, to get the best performance, advertisers should combine broad match keyword types with Smart Bidding and Responsive Search Ads. Examples of Smart Bidding include setting a target ROAS or CPC. A target ROAS of 300% tells Google to optimize towards that percentage. Smart Bidding adjusts your bids based on your conversion likelihood and related goals.

Responsive search ads allow Google to serve different combinations of ads based on who is searching. The same query from two searchers could result in two different ads of hers targeting that person. RSA is the default ad type for Search Network campaigns.

Partial match test

In early April 2023, I started using broad match across my client’s campaigns. The goal of these campaigns was to generate revenue and increase leads. Each campaign had a target ROAS bid strategy. Added broad match keywords to existing phrase and exact match types.

Then, after seeing steady improvement in conversions and CPA throughout April, we added more broad match keywords in early May. These additional keywords resulted in a significant increase in conversions in May, but a decrease in cost per conversion.

We also looked at the search network volume before and after implementing broad match keywords. Not surprisingly, clicks, costs, conversions and revenue all increased by at least 70% from April 3rd to May 28th compared to February 6th to his April 2nd. bottom. Adding broad match keywords was the main reason for the traffic inflow. New phrase and exact match keywords will be added over the next eight weeks.

Here’s a look at how search network conversions and revenue evolve over time.

—

The search network generated over 7,000 conversions in April and May, despite a $67 increase in cost per lead. ROAS dropped, but revenue increased by $1.5 million. So, adding broad match keywords decreased efficiency but significantly increased conversions and revenue.

Advance

I don’t think Google Ads will ignore your keywords, but they can become less important. Google considers many factors to show the right ads to the right people. Queries are just the beginning. We already know that phrase match and exact match keywords can appear in query variations. Additionally, both Dynamic Search Ads and P-MAX campaigns are important traffic generators, displaying ads on the search network and not using keywords.

Broad match keywords will therefore become a primary way for advertisers to increase their growth in the search network. This strategy gives Google more control over which queries to show ads for, but the advertiser gets more conversions and more revenue. You can also target growth by implementing traditional optimization tactics like negative keywords and replacing underperforming assets.

Campaigns that meet your goals will continue to use broad match, phrase match, and exact match keywords. Performance may initially plateau as the algorithm learns. However, we’ll see how broad match keywords perform in a few weeks. Consider a broad match test successful if conversions and revenue volumes are high, even if efficiency is the same or slightly lower.

