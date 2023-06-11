Google Photos can recognize faces that aren’t in photos





What you need to know Google Photos’ facial recognition feature has been found to tag people even when the photo only shows the back of their head. The search giant confirms that the app “can group people based on their clothing and other visual cues.” Photos taken within a similar time frame. However, this feature does not always work if the required visual cues are not present.

Google has taken Photos’ facial recognition skills to the next level, allowing the app to recognize faces even when the person in the photo is completely away from the camera.

As Android Authority’s Rita El Khoury pointed out, Google Photos can identify people in photos even when their faces aren’t visible, like in the husband’s photo. Her author shared a few recent photos of her with her husband lying on his back. Her photo then offered to tag her husband without even looking at her face after swiping up on her photo.

The facial recognition feature works not only with recent photos, but also with photos taken a few years ago, El Koury said. Google reached out for comment and confirmed that this is due to improvements to Photos’ machine learning models, which outperform many of the top photo editing apps.

“We’re continually improving our ability to help people organize and find photos of themselves and loved ones,” Google told the outlet. “We recently improved our model to help Google Photos better group people based on their clothing and other visual cues across photos taken within a similar time period.”

Elle Koury wrote that the app automatically identified her husband from the rest of the photos, in which his face was not visible, because his face was taken in the same place, at the same time, and in the same clothes.

Facial recognition in Photos isn’t new, it’s used artificial intelligence to recognize people by their faces. This is done by analyzing the unique features of a person’s face, such as the shape of their nose, eyes and mouth. It’s unclear when this latest feature was added, but it will push Photos’ AI capabilities to new heights.

Image 1/2

(Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

However, it seems that this kind of recognition cannot always be performed in photographs. Elle Cooley estimates that only 80% to 85% of the photos she took of her husband were properly tagged.

In any case, this will help you organize your photos and find photos of specific people. For example, if you have a ton of family photos, you can use the app’s improved facial recognition to create albums for each member. That way, you can easily find all the photos of your son, daughter, or spouse, even if you can’t see their faces.

Photos’ facial recognition technology isn’t perfect. In some cases, people may be misidentified. In that case, you can ignore the suggestion to tag someone and manually tag the person in the photo instead.

