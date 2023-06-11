Carbon Expo showcases sustainable development





Zhu Shen Shen / SHINE

China’s first ever Carbon Neutral Expo opens in Shanghai on Sunday. Green transportation is the main theme of the expo.

The Shanghai Carbon Neutral Expo (2023 Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Performance Expo) opened in Shanghai on Sunday.

The expo, held for the first time in China, represents China’s response to climate change and sets the international stage for green technology and its applications.

More than 600 exhibitors, including Arup, Baowu Steel, State Grid, Schneider Electric and Tesla, will participate to showcase their applications and innovations in various fields such as transportation, industry, design and finance.

The event will occupy four halls of the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) and will host many important events related to carbon regulation.

The Xinhua Carbon Tech Index, which tracks the performance of companies featuring carbon-related technologies and innovations, was unveiled at the expo on Sunday.

Xinhua News Agency

The Xinhua Carbon Tech Index will be launched at the expo on Sunday to track the performance of companies featuring carbon-related technologies and innovations.

“This expo, attended by industry leaders, policy makers and researchers, is a vital event in combating climate change by promoting sustainable practices and technologies and facilitating cooperation,” said Arup East Asia. said Vincent Cheng, Director of Climate and Sustainability Services.

Mr. Chen is based in Hong Kong and travels abroad frequently. He told Shanghai Daily at the booth that he had never seen a “carbon expo” across so many industries anywhere else in the world.

The expo has 6 themed zones: energy efficiency, energy conservation, circular economy, hands-on exploration, low-carbon transportation and low-carbon services, covering 12 industries. Industrial, energy companies and automakers will also find booths of consulting, design and finance companies offering ‘carbon’ services.

Companies and visitors participate in the forums, negotiate with partners, explore potential opportunities and find new innovations.

Arup, a UK company that provides design and engineering services, introduces its CO-Create service with zero carbon emissions references. It will announce new cooperation at the expo, including a partnership with Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Schneider Electric has kicked off the second phase of its Impact Maker project, a carbon reduction plan that will debut in 2022, inside its trade show booth.

Ti Gon

Schneider Electric has launched a new phase of its carbon reduction project.

In China, corporate awareness of carbon reduction has significantly increased, with 15 percent more companies setting clear carbon neutral targets in 2022 than in 2021.

Meanwhile, companies are moving from external pressure to intrinsic motivation. Sustainability is an investment, not just a cost, according to a new study from Schneider Electric, with two-thirds of his companies believing that carbon reductions will increase product premiums.

Schneider Electric has 65 carbon-neutral green factories around the world, 17 of which are in China.

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) has published a report on Responsible Real Estate to help real estate investors, developers and tenants identify key barriers to sustainable behavior and opportunities.

The five stages of the real estate lifecycle – site selection, lease negotiation, facility design and operation, space management, and community development – ​​hold possibilities and opportunities to achieve sustainable development. According to JLL, they cover inclusive design, adaptive reuse of old buildings, and renovation.

Various green innovations and products will be showcased at the Expo.

Zhu Shen Shen / SHINE

Steel maker Baowu showed off its lightweight body design.

Baowu Iron & Steel, China’s top steel maker, showcased car frames with special designs and materials that reduce vehicle weight by up to 20 percent, especially in new electric vehicles. The lightweight design reduces energy consumption during driving and contributes to the reduction of carbon dioxide.

Tesla has two exhibition zones within the expo. The company is showcasing electric vehicles, including the Model X, at its booth in Hall 6.1’s Smart Driving Zone. On the other hand, the company set up a zone in the Lingang booth in Hall 7.1 to display cars and detailed models of the Shanghai factory in Lingang, Pudong New Area.

Transportation and buildings are the main sources of carbon dioxide emissions, especially in cities with high car and people density like Shanghai. Digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, can contribute to today’s carbon reduction, experts say.

The expo runs from Sunday to Wednesday. The exhibition grounds, located near Hongqiao Airport and Railway Station, can be reached by subway line 2 and his line 17.

Zhu Shen Shen / SHINE

Tesla exhibits Shanghai factory at the Expo.

