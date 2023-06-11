Google: Bing fears Musk’s explosive rise (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Despite its recent rally, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock continues to trade at a discount to some tech giants. The company shows solid fundamentals and willingness to continue buying back shares at a bargain price even in a tough macro environment, but Wall Street remains skeptical and Microsoft (MSFT) may bring it to its core search business. It seems to fear no threat. While it may be tempting to allow that fear to dominate the narrative, GOOGL is a strong operator in its own right, and has proven to be very willing to invest aggressively in its long-term growth. Proven. GOOGL has big AI ambitions of its own, along with other long-term growth projects, so it would be simplistic to think that MSFT could easily gain market share through AI development. GOOGL remains one of my top picks and one of the largest holdings in my portfolio. I repeat my strong buy rating.

Google stock price

GOOGL remains range-trading while peers such as MSFT and Meta Platform (META) continue to surge.

Data from YCharts

When I last covered GOOGL in March, I gave the stock a BUY rating despite growing concerns related to ChatGPT. Stocks continue to trade at heavily discounted valuations despite a very visible improvement in fundamentals, and such concerns seem to be draining investors.

GOOGL stock price key indicators

In its most recent quarter, GOOGL posted 3% year-over-year revenue growth (6% at constant currency), well above consensus expectations. GAAP diluted EPS decreased 4.9% year-over-year, primarily due to unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio. Excluding these non-cash items, EPS was flat year over year.

Q1 2023 release

Google Cloud revenue grew 28% year over year, showing strong growth, but most importantly, the segment generated an unexpected profit of $191 million. Google Cloud has historically been a source of loss for the company, and its lack of profitability has made it seem inferior to his MSFT and Amazon (AMZN) cloud services in the past. Given this shift in profitability, I was very surprised by the lack of enthusiasm on the streets.

Q1 2023 release

On the conference call, executives said they face cloud optimization headwinds like other cloud providers, and it’s unclear when those headwinds will abate. However, much of the attention was focused on the company’s artificial intelligence products and how they would compete with those of MSFT. In stark contrast to MSFT, management said he would introduce AI into the product in a thoughtful and planned manner. While this is clearly not a bad decision, the market would rather have expected GOOGL to take a more aggressive approach like his MSFT.

Management outlined various initiatives to improve operational efficiency, a topic expected to resonate with investors. Management said the servers are improving data center efficiency by redistributing underutilized workloads and equipment. Management also noted efforts to improve external procurement and manage the real estate portfolio.

GOOGL’s 6% headcount reduction so far seems small compared to what we’ve seen at META and AMZN, but it still shows a clear commitment to improving operational efficiency. Management said investors should reap some of the benefits of efficiency efforts this year and more next year. I believe that GOOGL has taken a more balanced approach than some companies in the current environment, aggressively investing in its long-term growth goals, while at the same time improving operational efficiency to reassure investors. We believe that we aim to improve

Should I buy, sell or hold GOOGL stock?

At recent prices, GOOGL may not look overtly cheap, but with double-digit growth over the next few years while trading at about 23x earnings, the value is clear. .

looking for alpha

GOOGL continues to benefit from the long-term growth story of online advertising, generate strong margins and return all of its free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks. These attributes probably deserve a PEG ratio of about 2x, implying close to 50% upside.

But GOOGL stock is cheaper than it looks. Evaluating GOOGL based on revenue implicitly assigns a negative value to any loss-making business, including Google Cloud and other bets. Excluding these losses, earnings would rise by about 10% and the P/E ratio would drop to around 20.5x. GOOGL also has $115.1 billion in cash, $31.2 billion in non-marketable securities, and $13.7 billion in debt. Excluding these non-marketable securities, net cash would have been $101.4 billion, or $7.92 per share. Google Cloud generates $29.8 billion in annual revenue. Based on my assumptions of 30% long-term net profit margin (probably conservative given current AWS margins), 25% future growth, and 1.5x price/earnings growth (PEG multiple), Google The value of the Cloud is approximately 11.3 times the revenue, $335. $1 billion, or $26 per share. Even assuming that the online advertising business does not have multiple expansions, the sum of the pieces suggests an upside of nearly 30%. Assuming core Google earnings are valued at 25x, we see upside potential to around $182 per share.

What are the main risks? MSFT and its Bing search remain the main risks at the moment. While we cannot rule out the possibility of a weak macro economy, I believe GOOGL real estate remains an important driver of the economy and should remain highly profitable over the long term. That said, if Bing takes market share, GOOGL could face long-term headwinds as advertisers shift ad dollars to competitors. I might be more concerned if GOOGL is the kind of company that currently aims to maximize profits, but the company continues to like to invest aggressively in innovation and growth. Company. I expect this company to show good results. We will tenaciously defend our position in the market. Nonetheless, the sheer fear of such disruptions could cause the stock price to drop further as sentiment worsens, which is probably why Apple (AAPL) shares posted low-double-digit earnings less than a decade ago. It is the same as having fallen by a factor. However, GOOGL has already used all of its free cash flow to buy back shares, demonstrating the optimal balance between caring for shareholders and investing for growth. I don’t think it’s likely that the multiple will shrink that much, but even if it did, that outcome wouldn’t be too bad in the long run because of the ability of companies to buy back more shares at lower prices. Please be careful. The market shows willingness to value profitable companies with premium valuations as long as they show signs of long-term growth. MSFT and AAPL are obvious examples. I continue to see a clear path for GOOGL to eventually trade at 30x-40x returns (the latter clearly requiring a change in the interest rate environment). However, a rating change of only 25x returns (after deducting the adjustments detailed above) implies a significant benefit. GOOGL is still one of my biggest positions and I repeat my strong buy rating.

