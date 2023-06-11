Overcoming Challenges, Building Unity: Supporting the High Tech Industry





When I took my first steps into the high-tech industry in the 90s of the B.C. millennium, it was still not called “high-tech”, just “computer.” The field looked mysterious and frightening. I’ve heard rumors that computer companies are located on the top floors of old office buildings, usually above restaurants, with windows facing concrete walls and busy roads. The entrance requirements were tough, but the salary was relatively good. However, finding reliable information and understanding industry trends has been very difficult.

At the time, the industry was just taking its first steps thanks to pioneers like Comverse, Sapiens, and Amdocs (and decades earlier, the founding father of Elbit and RAD Group). The field was yet to be branded and featured challenges specific to a young and innovative industry. It was difficult to connect companies in need of skilled workers with individuals seeking opportunities in the field.

1 View gallery

More than a quarter of a century has passed and what was once chaos has transformed into a huge and organized enterprise. There are currently thousands of companies operating within the industry, and the procedures for establishment and recruitment are relatively clear and orderly. Most importantly, there is a wealth of information, training courses, job postings, accelerators, and mentoring frameworks to support newcomers. Venture capital funds actively seek out potential entrepreneurs and solicit applications for funding. The industry rewards its employees well, and they are the productivity engine of the economy. The typical Jewish mother who once forced her children to become doctors and lawyers now prays to serve in the 8200th Unit of the Israel Defense Forces. And even if this prosperity sometimes brings arrogance and a sense of disconnection from the rest of the economy, our industry is Israeli society. The greatest success story of the 21st century.

However, the industry is currently facing difficult times due to a combination of the global economic crisis, the remediation associated with overinvestment and uncontrolled growth, and a government crisis that discourages investors and increases overall instability. are doing. During these difficult days, the WhatsApp Entrepreneurs Group of which I am a member has undergone a transformation. It used to be filled with messages like, “We’re happy to fund family trips around the world to anyone who helps us recruit a leader for our data team.” It’s now filled with messages like, “We had to lay off 20 talented employees.” Anyone here hiring someone? Job cuts, downsizing, closures, drastic cuts in capital raising, and merger and acquisition announcements dominate industry news, which not so long ago were dominated by headlines about growth, prosperity and national pride. .

Despite these challenges, the entrepreneurial and collective spirit of the startup nation shines through. It is very important that we find the time and patience to help each other, especially during these difficult times. So, for the common good, here are some ideas on how to support others in the hope that we will always be on the side of providing help rather than receiving help.

1. Office space: Almost every company now has free space in their office. Giving free office space to a young startup (usually he consists of 3-5 people) makes a big difference for them and allows them to focus on their venture without giving up. I personally have hosted several companies for free when they had office space. Some of them have grown up and might not have survived the early stages without the support we provided.

2. Counseling Meetings: Many people now face career challenges, including those who have lost their jobs, entrepreneurs who have had to close their businesses, and employees who are struggling to maintain accountability in a collapsing market. We are facing a crisis. If someone asks you for advice, find time to listen and give advice. They may learn something important from you, and even if they don’t, your insight and support can be invaluable to individuals in crisis. .

3. NETWORKING AND CONNECTING: Every week, I reach out to many investors, employers and professionals to share with them their desires for partnerships and support. The other party often refuses politely and sometimes does not respond to our request, but thanks to that, valuable personal connections may be born. As exhausting as it may be, making introductions and fostering connections can lead to valuable opportunities. Sometimes a simple connection can make a big difference in someone’s life.

4. Knowledge Sharing: Many online groups have members who ask questions, seek guidance, and voice their concerns and challenges. Please take the time to answer these questions as your knowledge and experience will benefit both the questioner and the group as a whole. A seemingly trivial question for you can have a profound impact on someone else.

5. Partnerships: Young startups often need early customers to get their products noticed. Even if their product isn’t your number one priority, it’s important to be open and supportive. Of course, this doesn’t require excessive resources, just some compatibility. Startups often request access to databases or analyze some of their business activities. As long as the effort required is reasonable and manageable, support through collaboration is highly beneficial.

6. Foster innovation: Difficult times are great opportunities for creative thinking. When resources are scarce and needs are pressing, creative people can find unexpected solutions to complex problems. Encourage people to think outside the box and experiment. For example, if an entrepreneur approaches you with an idea for a new venture, you might consider offering the opportunity to develop a prototype in-house.

Above all, the main challenges during this period are not only practical, but also emotional. Listening, showing empathy, and showing good intentions can do wonders in difficult times. Remember, many people in the industry have complicated days. The more we care and actively support, the more positive impact we can have. A recent example is a young man who consulted me looking to enter the industry. I introduced him to some people, but unfortunately he couldn’t find a job for him. However, two weeks ago he contacted me again and told me that one of the people he had introduced at that time had become his partner and they decided to launch an independent venture together. In short, try to help, and who knows, maybe great things will come out of it.

Shaul Olmert is a serial entrepreneur and co-founder and CEO of mobile app developer Piggy. He previously founded the interactive content company Playbuzz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/rkja1lqd2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos