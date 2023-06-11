Indian Army signs deal with iDEX to procure ‘tactical LAN radio’





The Indian Army announced on June 9 through its Innovations for Defense Excellence (iDEX) with Bangalore-based Astrom Tech Ltd. that it is making a ‘Make in India’ purchase of an India-developed ‘Tactical LAN Radio’. ” signed the second contract under the initiative. In April 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced iDEX at the Indian Defense Expo.

“A contract with M/s Astrome Tech Pvt Ltd of Bangalore for the procurement of an independently developed ‘Tactical LAN Radio’ was signed in the presence of Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, New Delhi,” the Army said. It was done,” he said. He added: “This effort has led the Indian military to take the lead with two contracts signed under iDEX to date.”

Uniquely crafted tactical local area network (LAN) solutions are developed to build secure tactical LANs in remote locations and difficult terrain. “Tactical LAN Radio” is a state-of-the-art high-bandwidth backhaul radio radio system that provides fail-safe and reliable communication.

This solution provides long-distance point-to-multipoint high-bandwidth communication with extended range through a built-in frequency hopping system to prevent potential eavesdropping. Improved safety devices are also incorporated into the system, allowing a single set to operate flawlessly for 48 hours without failure.

Innovation for Defense Excellence (iDEX)

Entitled Innovations for Defense Excellence (iDEX), the innovation ecosystem for defense was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2018. iDEX encourages innovation in defense and aerospace by engaging industry, including MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, R&D institutions and academia, and providing grants/funding and other support to conduct research and development. and to build an ecosystem that promotes technology development. Very likely future adoption for India’s defense and aerospace needs.

Furthering the iDEX initiative, the Department of Defense has partnered with the Atal Innovation Mission to create a “Defense Platform” aimed at helping startups/MSMEs/innovators in the defense and defense sector to prototype and commercialize their products/solutions. Launched India Startup Challenge. safety.

Affiliated to the Defense Innovation Organization (DIO), iDEX has gained a lot of traction in the defense startup community over the past four years, pioneering the right relationships with startups and innovators.

A total of 42 Army projects are currently part of the Defense India Startup Challenge (DISC), Open Challenge and iDEX PRIME schemes, involving 41 companies in developing cutting-edge solutions to the challenges facing India. includes supporting companies in army.

The Indian Army has designated dedicated node officers and category ‘A’ facilities for each task as ‘Centers of Excellence’ to provide practical assistance and ongoing support in advancing the project. His iDEX project for the Army, which received a balance of ‘acceptance of necessity’, has also been finalized and will likely be awarded a contract soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://organiser.org/2023/06/11/178401/bharat/indian-army-signs-pact-with-idex-for-procurement-of-tactical-lan-radio/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos