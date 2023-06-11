How to Reverse Image Search on Google





You’ve probably used Google Images. It’s a tab in desktop browsers, or a button conveniently placed below the search bar on Android and iOS. This makes it easy to search for images with a few keywords. However, it’s not so obvious how to initiate a search from an image.

Google calls this feature “reverse image search” and it’s a powerful way to find similar-looking products, places, people and things. You no longer need to know its name to search it on Google.

There are several ways to get started with Google Reverse Image Search. Google Lens is built into the Google Pixel 7 Pro and other Android phones. Accessible through the Google app, Chrome browser, Google Camera, and Google Photos.

Apple devices are not excluded either. Google has iOS versions of the Google app, Chrome browser, and Google Photos. You can start reverse image search from any of these apps using your iPhone or iPad.

Google’s reverse image search also works in most desktop browsers. Google says Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, and Microsoft Edge are compatible.

Perform a reverse image search from your desktop browser

Using a desktop web browser such as Google Chrome, you can initiate an image search from photos stored on your computer or from the Internet. The process is similar either way.

Start with a Google search,[画像]Click the tab to go to Image Search. Go to google.com and in the top right corner[画像]Click the button. You can also view Google Images by visiting images.google.com.

Perform a reverse image search from your photo library

Google Image Search offers two ways to find matching images by uploading photos or screenshots from your photo library.

Clicking the colorful camera icon to the right of the search box opens a window that offers image selection options. Drag and drop an image from your desktop or file explorer, or click Upload File to open a file browser and find the image you want to use for your search.Find an image using the image URL

If you have a link to an online image, paste it into the “Paste Image Link” box and click the “Search” button to start.

To get the image URL, right-click the photo or image and select[画像アドレスをコピー]Choose.

Start a reverse image search from a website

Start a reverse search for images from a website instead of copying and pasting URLs. Open the web page with the photo you want to learn more about.To search this image on Google, right-click and select from the context menu[Google で画像を検索]Choose.

Browse results

When you do a reverse image search, Google will show you similar images that are indexed by the search engine. Scroll through the results and click on the image of interest to open the page where that image was found.

Chrome will open a sidebar with the results. Other browsers may open the results in tabs.

Search for part of an image

You can also search for products, people, and items that are part of a larger image. Google Lens is part of Google Images that intelligently analyzes images and highlights points of interest with white dots. Select any dot to find matches for that part of the image.

How to use reverse image search on your Android smartphone

Android smartphones offer a variety of ways to initiate a reverse image search. You can also use the camera to take pictures and search for related images such as products and places. Many Google apps include Google Lens, which is used for reverse image searches. Google Apps, Google Chrome, and Google Photos have this feature. Many Android smartphones come with these apps pre-installed. If not, you can find it on the Google Play Store. Here are the links:

Find images using the search bar on Android

You can start a reverse image search anywhere you see the Google Lens icon in the search box. In some cases, you’ll see a multicolored camera icon, but some apps will show a small black and white outline of the camera. For example, on the Home screen, tap the Google Lens icon in the search bar at the bottom of the screen.

The Lens app opens and displays the camera view. Center an object of interest and tap the shutter button at the bottom of the screen to display image search results.at the bottom[ビジュアル一致]A panel will appear and you can drag it up to see more results.

Search for images using the Chrome app

Many Android devices come with the Google Chrome app. Chrome browsers display a Google Lens camera icon in all search boxes for easy access to this feature.

Tap the camera icon to open Google Lens and access your camera roll or reverse image search camera.

Do a reverse image search using Google Lens

When Google Lens is open, you can grab an image from your phone’s back camera or select an image from your camera roll. The camera options were explained in the search bar section above.

To use a photo, screenshot, or another image from your camera roll, select one from the panel at the bottom of the screen. Drag up to see more. Tap any image to start a reverse image search.

Search for images from Google Photos

Google Photos allows you to initiate a reverse image search for any photo. Open the Google Photos app and find a photo that interests you.

Tap a thumbnail to open it, then tap at the bottom of the screen[レンズ]to start the search.

Perform reverse image search on iPhone and iPad

Google makes apps for Apple products so you can access Google Reverse Image Search and Google Lens from your iPhone or iPad. Google Apps, Google Chrome, and Google Photos can be searched and installed from the Apple App Store.

Search for images using the Google app for iOS

You can access Google Lens on your iPhone or iPad by opening the Google app. This process is the same as for Android mobile devices. Open Google Lens, point to an object, and tap the Shutter button. The results are displayed below.

Or browse the Images panel to find a photo in your library and tap it. A reverse image search on Google returns visual matches.

Search for images using the Chrome app for iOS

On iPhone, the Chrome browser lacks some of the features of the Android version. When I go to Google Images, there is no camera icon in the search bar. Mobile browsers aren’t as full-featured as computer browsers, but some of those features are available in the desktop version.

Do a Google search in Chrome, select the share button in the upper right corner,[デスクトップ サイトをリクエスト]Choose. Then tap the camera icon in the search box to open the reverse image search option.

Find images using the Google Photos app for iOS

Google Photos looks the same on all mobile devices, so it’s easy to send photos from your iPhone to Google Lens.

Just open a photo and tap the lens icon at the bottom. It looks like a rounded square with a dot in the middle.

Why Use Google Reverse Image Search?

There are other reverse image search tools, such as Bing Image Search, but Google is generally considered to have the best features. You can also add search terms to refine your image search in Google Lens.

There are many ways to access Google Lens and Reverse Image Search, so you don’t have to hunt around for other solutions.

