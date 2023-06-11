Interview: Renishaw’s additive manufacturing director on collaboration, productivity and ‘applying innovation’





On a particularly snowy day, in a quiet Welsh village, a company was celebrating a milestone. It’s been 50 years since Renishaw, now a global engineering company, was founded on Rolls-Royce inventions that solved difficult measurement problems.

Sir David McMart, now Renishaw’s Executive Chairman, designed and built a prototype touch-trigger probe for the Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) used to measure the instrumentation pipes of the Olympus engine that powers the Concorde supersonic aircraft. was The invention was a success, and McMurtry, along with his colleague John Deere, now non-executive vice chairman of Renishaw, was convinced of the greater commercial potential of this technology breakthrough. . Rolls-Royce agreed to license the patent, but only to limited liability companies, so the two purchased a ready-made company and on 4 April 1973 Renishaw Electric Company Limited was registered.

Scheduled for March 2023, they sat in a small conference room in Miskin across from the space where Renishaw’s additive manufacturing (AM) systems are being manufactured, awaiting input from a panel of senior executives. was There are whispers that McMurtry, who stepped down as CEO in 2018 but wasn’t too far from the action, could make an appearance. Sure enough, he does, captivating the audience with his presence and bullish views on everything from sustainable business practices to developing engineering talent.

The conversation is wide-ranging, and today’s focus is on the origins of a company with roots in industrial metrology and precision measurement, but one thing is pretty clear. That means McMurtry is investing in the next generation of metal AM.

What this next generation will look like, or what its potential will look like, is not the topic of today, but Additive Manufacturing Director Louise Callanan has been tasked with spearheading it. , being careful not to divulge even a single micron of its progress.

As for the future, most importantly, Callanan told TCT that it continues to invest in AM in many areas, including talent and technology.

Callanan has been in this position for just over a year when we meet, but still considers himself a novice in the AM industry. However, she has had a long career at Renishaw since joining her 26 years ago as a graduate design engineer, and has used the technology, whether supporting in-house development capabilities or facilitating very low volume production. Always knew the benefits. From her development perspective, Callanan says there was excitement in being able to visualize concepts quickly, iterate them quickly, and ultimately accelerate the development process.

Callanance’s tenure is a prime example, and several panels have told similar stories about how Renishaw finds and retains talent, which will be critical to AM’s next phase of growth. She believes there is.

I think AM’s commitment to the future means that it will be able to actually attract and retain the right people – top quality people, which is so critical to its future success.

Renishaw entered the additive business for the first time in 2011 with the acquisition of MTT Technologies, a UK-based manufacturer of laser melting systems. At the time, McMurtry focused on the company’s potential in the aerospace and medical markets. Today Renishaw’s technology is used in everything from custom implants and neurological drug delivery systems to complex heat exchangers and aircraft assemblies. The company recently announced the extension of its already successful partnership with British Cycling ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The two previously worked together to develop a track bike with metal powder bed fusion parts for the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning seven Olympic medals in the process, but now it’s been reinforced. We plan to increase the speed of the bike with a new design.

What they all have in common is [partnerships] That means companies may operate in different industries, but they are partners who share the same passion for technology and quality, a passion for innovation, said Callanan. I think that’s what makes these partnerships work so well. We respect each other’s expertise.

A walk around the Renishaw facility is like taking a behind-the-scenes tour. We’ll wait for the inevitable photos, but instead Renishaw has unveiled a production bay with rows of his RenAM 500 systems in various stages of completion.

The RenAM 500 is Renishaw’s flagship machine. The entire 250mm x 250mm x 350mm build platform can be outfitted with one or four 500W lasers, but all configurations feature the same gas flow system, safety and precision digital optics, and smart connectivity. increase. It’s not uncommon today to see 8 or even 12 laser systems additive (Callanan doesn’t say if this next generation will follow a similar trajectory), but Renishaw’s He is one of the first companies to introduce a multi-laser system of this scale in 2017. Since then, it has quietly iterated features such as automatic and flexible powder and waste handling options and intelligent software solutions.

We know we don’t want to rest on our laurels and we need to stay competitive, said Callanan. This means that we must continue to reliably deliver quality parts in a cost-effective manner. As such, we continue to work on projects that improve the usability of our current 500 platform and increase productivity.

RenAM 500 Flex is designed to easily switch between material types and was first run at the Digital Manufacturing Center in the UK to validate its functionality in a commercial production environment. In November, the Royal Air Force announced that it would use the system to manufacture bespoke aircraft structural components for rapid repairs and advanced component manufacturing. This is a first for the organization.

One vision shared by everyone at AM is to embrace additive manufacturing as a viable mass-production technology. And certainly from the perspective of the next generation, we are no different. We’re really focused on that, and we’re seriously looking to significantly change the productivity benefits and cost per part, and we’re looking to roll out that add-on technology to more applications.

It’s not yet clear what Renishaw will do next with regards to additive and when, but where it will be done is not as tightly guarded. Last summer, Renishaw announced an investment of around £65m to almost double the footprint of the Miskin site and help it reach its key goal of net zero emissions. Its ambitions include developing his 400,000-square-foot low-carbon building to house AM Machine’s new production hall. We were invited to take a peek from the top floor of the current site, where machining, electronics, precision instruments and large equipment assembly operations are now concentrated downstairs.

Callanan said he sees our strapline as an application of innovation and more than just a strapline. It is fully embedded within our company and gives us the ability to challenge the status quo, constantly innovate and truly look to the future from a long-term perspective.

What this means for additives in particular remains to be seen, but Callanan says success in the AM space is not just about machines.

We are part of the Renishaw family and we are able to provide end-to-end processes and that is where we believe we are different than anyone else. So while AM ​​seems relatively new, for Renishaw, now in his 12th year, he’s really no longer a beginner. Our long history shows that we have a track record of sticking to new technologies. We are just part of the Renishaw team. That’s our view, and we believe this sector will continue to grow, and will certainly establish itself alongside more traditional manufacturing technology product lines, industrial metrology and position measurement. I will continue. However, what is important to us is Renishaw’s overall success and growth, and we are very confident in that.

