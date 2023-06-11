Brown Advisory Inc. to reduce its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. by 3.6% during Q4 2022





On June 10, 2023, Braun Advisory will reduce its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, as set out in the company’s latest disclosure to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It revealed that. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 594,346 shares of Onto Innovation after selling 22,028 shares during the period, according to the report. As a result, Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.20% of Onto Innovation, or 40,469,000 shares, at the end of the quarter.

Onto Innovation is a world-renowned semiconductor company focused on the design, development and manufacture of process control systems. It offers process control combined with an expanding portfolio of technologies such as 3D metrology on chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die interconnects with global scale. Wafer and package macro defect inspection. Metal interconnect composition. factory analysis. Lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Additionally, ONTO opened at $112.22 on Friday, while its 50-day moving average was $91.00 and its 200-day moving average was $82.98. Additionally, Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $113.38, giving it a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.40.

It remains unclear why Braun Advisory decided to reduce its stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter. However, it could be due to a variety of reasons, such as trying to make up for losses or reduce exposure within this segment given the current economic conditions.

To invest in a high-tech company like Ont Innovation, it has been adopted by competitors to maintain stability or success in their respective fields, as evidenced by Braun Advisory’s decision to maintain its position within the company. You should thoroughly research the market trends and strategies you are using. However, it should not be taken as advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any securities referred to in this article. Investors should conduct due diligence and consult a registered professional before making any investment decision.

Onto Innovation: Leader in manufacturing process control systems and technologically advanced solutions

Onto Innovation is the new modern name for Nanometrics Incorporated, a company that has been designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems for over 40 years. The company offers a wide range of technologies, including his 3D metrology on the nanometer scale and micron-level die interconnects, that enable the company to compete on a global scale and gain insight across advanced semiconductor packaging. I can.

Recently, we have seen institutional investors endorse Onto Innovation Inc. and acquire a large stake. Ohio Public Service Retirement Plan now owns 516 shares of the company, valued at $33,000, after purchasing an additional 175 shares last quarter, while Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 52% and now owns 1,202 shares. Shares in a semiconductor company worth $77,000.

Onto Innovation’s latest results, released on Thursday, May 4, showed strong first-quarter numbers, posting earnings per share of $0.92, beating analyst consensus expectations of $0.88 by $0.04. rice field. Onto Innovation had a net profit margin of 20.67% and a return on equity (ROE) of 16.09%. Equity research analysts expect Onto Innovation to post earnings per share of $3.63 this year, despite an average revenue decline of -17.5% year-over-year.

Director David Brian Miller recently sold some stake, but still maintains great interest in Onto Innovation and maintains a very high ROE holding.

Onto Innovations Inc. meets global competition by meeting complex industrial needs through technologically advanced solutions to manufacturing process control systems and providing factory analytics that gain insight through data mining from multiple sources. We continue to innovate with technology that we believe can contribute even more. Get all the insights that matter to inform future decision-making processes and deliver answers effectively with increased transparency across the entire system control process. This innovative and technological approach has made the company a highly valued stock, with market analysts assessing the company’s financial position as healthy and forward looking. Contribute to the growth of your current target market. In conclusion, there are many reasons to believe that Onto Innovation Inc. is one of the most promising companies today. We can expect further growth from this innovative leader as investors continue to secure more positions in the company.

