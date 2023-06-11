From good to great: Google Pixel 8 series will get a major camera upgrade





Google Pixel smartphones are highly rated when it comes to smartphone cameras. Thanks to Google’s focus on computational photography, Pixel phones tend to perform better than expected. Better than expected? Well, these devices don’t actually have cutting-edge hardware. Then you may be wondering what will happen to the Google Pixel 8 lineup.

With the Pixel 6 launching in 2021, Google utilized a 50MP ISOCELL GN1 sensor for the primary camera. This was a big change, as previous generations used the same sensor as the Pixel 3. This change allowed the Pixel 7 to make a name for itself in smartphone photography. And something similar will happen with the Google Pixel 8 series.

Google Pixel 8 series will get a major upgrade in camera hardware

Both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are getting major camera hardware upgrades this year. According to a report from the Android Authority, the authoritative source for everything related to Android, Google will switch to ISOCELL GN2. This change brings some improvements.they are

A larger primary sensor yields better photos

First, the ISOCELL GN2 is larger than the GN1 used in the Google Pixel 7, allowing it to capture 35% more light than its predecessor. The Pixel 8 series can also perform better in low-light scenarios. Also, the fast shutter speed of the sensor reduces motion blur in the captured photos.

A better primary sensor gives you better video capture capabilities

ISOCELL GN2 supports capturing 8K/30 FPS video. And the great thing is that the Tensor G3 on the Google Pixel 8 series is also supported. However, this feature is not currently supported by GCam (the camera software on Pixel devices), so it may not be available to Pixel 8 users.

Additionally, existing mobile phones tend to operate abnormally high while shooting 4K/60FPS video. So even if the hardware supports it, Google may not offer an 8K/30 FPS video capture mode on his Pixel 8 device.

Lagged HDR support on Google Pixel 8

As reported by Kamila Wojciechowska, our trusted internal news source, the Google Pixel 8 will introduce Staggered HDR. This reduces the delay between frames when taking HDR photos. The end result will be minimal ghosting and the device will be able to take HDR photos of her faster.

Other camera hardware upgrades for Google Pixel 8 series

The main camera isn’t the only thing that gets an upgrade in the Google Pixel 8 series. On top of that, the Pixel 8 Pro adds a long-awaited ultra-wide camera upgrade. After all, the Sony IMX386 is old hardware if you ask me. This sensor appeared in his 2016. It’s time to say goodbye to sensors.

Giztina news of the week

Google has upgraded the Pixel 8 Pro’s ultra-wide camera to a 64MP Sony IMX787. This is the same sensor found in the primary camera of Google’s recently released phone, the Google Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 8 Pro back camera details

By comparison, the Google Pixel 8 Pro’s IMX787 is about twice the size of the Pixel 7 series’ IMX386. This provides improved, more detailed photos from the ultra-wide-angle camera. Google also made the lens slightly wider, which should give you a wider photo.

Google Pixel 8 back camera details

We don’t have specific information about the field of view of the sensor, but it does have a better zoom ratio. 0.56 times to 0.49 times. Additionally, Google will likely introduce a macro feature that was absent from the Google Pixel 7 series. However, for now, the Android Authority reports that this feature is disabled on his Pixel 8 Pro.

Flight time improvements are coming

In case you didn’t know, every phone since Pixel 6 had a time-of-flight sensor, with the exception of A-series devices. This single-point sensor is there to aid the camera’s autofocus capabilities. As a result, the resulting photo appears to have the subject properly in focus.

However, in previous devices, Google utilized the STMicroelectronics VL53L1 time-of-flight sensor. With the Pixel 8 Pro, Google introduces his revamped VL53L8 sensor to the lineup. This is a new 8×8 ToF sensor that offers better focusing capabilities.

A LiDAR sensor like the IMX590 found in the iPhone 14Pro would have made the phone even more versatile. However, there is no denying that the ToF upgrade is indeed a notable feature.

Software features continue to improve

Pixel 8’s camera software is currently in its early stages. Developers are primarily working on getting new hardware to work. However, Google has incorporated some new features into early versions of this software.

One of the new features is the “adaptive torch” that adjusts the intensity of the flash depending on the scene. Ultimately, it helps prevent overexposure in low light.

Another notable software feature of the Google Pixel 8 is “Segmentation AWB”. As you can imagine, this feature uses AI to split the scene into different parts. Then selectively apply different treatments to different parts of the image. This will give you a nice looking shot in the end.

That said, the segmentation feature is nothing new in the smartphone world. Qualcomm has announced something similar with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But it will be interesting to see how Google handles it with his Pixel 8 series.

Finally, Google may also add video bokeh to cinematic mode on Pixel 8 devices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gizchina.com/2023/06/11/from-good-to-great-google-pixel-8-series-will-see-major-camera-upgrades/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos