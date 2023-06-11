Compared to Pixel 7, the leap is big





Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro cameras are no secret in this leak: A leap forward compared to Pixel 7 According to the leak, the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro cameras are set to undergo a terrifying evolution. The evolution of the Google Pixel 8 camera compared to the Pixel 7 is impressive.

If there’s one Google Pixel’s great feature, it’s photo quality. In our experience, whether you choose the most ambitious model or the well-rounded A-series, these are some of the best camera-equipped phones on the market. A massive leak has revealed what the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro cameras will look like and what their evolution will look like.

Google stepped up with the Pixel 6 series, making notable improvements over the Pixel 3 and updating the entire camera configuration by introducing the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 as the main sensor. That laid the foundation for the Google Pixel 7, which introduced smaller variations like a redesigned selfie camera, an improved telephoto lens, and a macro mode for the Pro. A leak from Google itself to his Android authorities would have revealed some pretty extravagant details. Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro camera specs.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cameras exposed

In the previous paragraph, we talked about the main camera. To be exact, it’s the most advanced camera compared to the previous generation Google Pixel 8. The Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor has been superseded by the ISOCELL GN2 and needs some significant improvements. A larger sensor is coming, capable of capturing 35% more light than its predecessor. This allows for brighter images in low light conditions, faster shutter speeds, and minimal blur.

This sensor, like the Tensor G3 chip, supports video recording at 8K and 30 frames per second. However, the fact that it is possible does not mean that it is implemented due to thermal limitations. The new sensor supports the already leaked HDR staggered, reducing the delay between frames captured in HDR for faster, more reliable shots.

Distribution of the main elements on the back of the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Source: Android Authority

According to this leak, the Google Pixel 8 Pro will also be updated with an exclusive feature, especially the wide-angle lens. The 12MP Sony IMX386 is therefore replaced by a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, the main sensor of the Google Pixel 7a. Considering the sensor size has almost doubled, this is an amazing evolution and should improve image quality even more. They also explain that the lens will be slightly wider from 0.49x to 0.56x. Curiously, the macro mode that saw the light of day on the Google Pixel 7 this year could disappear.

And what about the Google Pixel 8 ultrawide? In this case the upgrade is more conservative. It uses the Sony IMX386 as is, but its field of view is improved by 0.55x.

According to the leak, we’re continuing to delve into the Pixel 8’s future cameras, which are expected to feature telephoto and selfie lenses in the absence of news. So the telephoto camera will have the same his 5x module and the front camera he will be 11MP.

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro camera evolution summary table:

google pixel 7

google pixel 8

google pixel 7 pro

google pixel 8 pro

main lens

Samsung GN1 (50 MP)

Samsung GN2 (50 MP)

Samsung GN1 (50 MP)

Samsung GN2 (50 MP)

wide angle

Sony IMX386 (12MP) – 0.67x zoom ratio

Sony IMX386 (12MP) – 0.55x zoom ratio

Sony IMX386 (12MP) – 0.56x zoom ratio

Sony IMX787 (64 MP) – 0.49x zoom ratio

telephoto

–

–

Samsung GM5 (48 MP) – 5x zoom ratio

Samsung GM5 (48 MP) – 5x zoom ratio

front camera

Samsung 3J1 (11MP)

Samsung 3J1 (11MP)

Samsung 3J1 (11MP)

Samsung 3J1 (11MP)

Comparing current and future Pro and standard models, it’s clear that Google intends to further differentiate the two photography experiences. So betting on the standard model has meant fewer features in the past, but with the Pixel 8 it means a smaller zoom and a more modest wide angle.

Everything we know so far about the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cameras

The camera-depleted leak joins other previous leaks that help give us an idea of ​​what the new Google flagship photo proposal might look like.

Remember, a few weeks ago there was news that the Google Pixel 8 Pro would have a FIR sensor (thermometer) on the back. It’s been speculated that it’s likely a thermal camera for photography, but it’s not. The Melexis MLX90632 sensor is used for highly accurate non-contact temperature measurement.

In addition to hardware updates, Google has also added new features to the camera software, such as Adaptive Flashlight, which adjusts the intensity of the LED flash according to the scene to avoid overexposure, and the adoption of AI to split photos on the Google Pixel 8. Rumored to be working on implementing the feature. Split into different photos and apply selective processing.

Finally, Google has in mind improving the cinematic video feature to allow you to adjust the level of blur. While still rumored, all these camera changes for the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro mark an ambitious evolution to continue its quest to be the best camera-equipped phone on the market.

