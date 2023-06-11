Pre-regulation could hurt India’s digital market growth





A fundamental tenet of all competition law is to ensure the welfare of the market, promote economic prosperity and ensure that all participants have an equal opportunity to compete. This has so far benefited both large and small businesses, allowing the country to develop an ecosystem of innovation and growth. India has a tech-based startup ecosystem that permeates every sector and is now the third largest in the world. In India he has over 800 million internet users. This could make this market he one of the largest internet marketplaces in the world. Combined with fairly cheap labor, it opens up a lot of untapped potential. The journey from potentially the largest internet market to the largest internet market is critical for the country to grow into a middle-income country over the next 20 years.

On December 19, the Finance Commission Report on India’s Digital Markets proposed ex ante regulations and a new digital competition law to curb anti-competitive behavior in India’s digital markets. Its purpose is to ensure fair competition and competitiveness. The need stems from the fact that competition policy alone is insufficient to meet the challenges posed by digital markets. These regulations can therefore complement existing competition policy frameworks. In addition, it has the potential to provide certainty and increase transparency in the regulatory environment. This is consistent with discussions about regulatory intervention in digital markets in mature markets in the US and EU. However, India does not reach the size of those markets. While it might make sense to mention, the adoption of the so-called ex ante framework, which has become gospel in the West, could spell disaster for the Indian market. Even in the context of the EU, our research finds that pre-provisions of the Digital Services Act could result in substantial economic losses (offsetting gains from free trade agreements) from innovation and productivity pains. I showed that.

Ex ante frameworks pose challenges as regulators often lack business expertise and may ignore potential scenarios of sector and market evolution. This could stifle innovation and hinder the growth of the nascent digital ecosystem in India. Such frameworks are intended to predetermine what is allowed and what is not allowed. However, innovation does not always follow a set path. What is needed, therefore, is a case-by-case post-mortem analysis of the impact of innovation on competition, rather than ex-ante barriers to entry.

There is no denying that the unprecedented growth of digital markets is leading to the emergence of technology monopolies, which regulators want to stop. While this approach seems logical, monopolies are highly unlikely given that all countries except China experience both domestic and international competition. Market forces will determine the winners, as long as the country does not prevent the companies from succeeding. Unless India wants to follow in the footsteps of China, it is important to position the country as an attractive investment destination. If not here, investments will be directed elsewhere, making it more difficult for domestic companies to compete globally.

Additionally, there are proposals to impose fines based on a company’s global earnings. Large global corporations may have the resources to withstand such measures, but smaller, already financially strained companies will struggle to survive, and the industry will be dominated by large and dominant players. Only the player may remain. This can have a negative impact on competition. Digital markets are becoming more and more integral to the modern economy and failure to harness the potential of Digital India will result in missed key opportunities.

It may be useful to draw inspiration from the regulatory strategy adopted by the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). RBI’s step-by-step, careful and reactive approach has fostered a nurturing and stable environment for fintech companies in both the public and private sectors. Recently, RBI introduced a regulatory sandbox. This will enable start-ups to work closely with regulators to test real-life products in controlled environments to address potential challenges. This approach encourages innovation by technology companies while ensuring consumer protection. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) have also endorsed a similar approach, but are still in the early stages of implementation.

India’s large startup ecosystem has enormous potential but remains largely untapped. Recognizing this, governments have recognized the importance of leveraging each country’s strong culture of innovation and making technology available to more individuals through the development of its own digital infrastructure. Initiatives such as the Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) are important steps in this direction. Nonetheless, it is important not to overlook the contribution of private sector organizations in building the infrastructure that powers digitization. The country’s current Internet usage culture and technological progress is the result of cooperation between the government and the private sector. This work must continue in the area of ​​competition, which can be achieved through cooperation between competition authorities, sectoral regulators and stakeholders.

These are the author’s personal views.

Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan and Poonam Meera Singh are Research Fellow at Niti Aayog and Associate Professor at NITIE, Mumbai, respectively.

Get all business news, market news, breaking news and breaking news with Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.Show more Show less

Updated: June 12, 2023, 1:06 AM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/opinion/online-views/the-ex-ante-framework-a-potential-disaster-for-india-s-nascent-digital-ecosystem-and-innovation-11686504198750.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos