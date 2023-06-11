Massive Google Pixel 8 leak reveals biggest camera upgrade





Thanks to top-notch image processing, Pixel devices are almost always on our list of the best camera phones you can buy.

That was true, even if the hardware was weaker on paper than its competitors. But new revelations from trusted leaker Kamila Wojciechowska suggest that Google is taking things up a notch with the Pixel 8 family.

In his contribution to Android Authority, Wojciechowska outlined the major upgrades you can expect. This is almost entirely good news, but there are some minor negatives at the end.

The biggest news is that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro adopt the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 as their primary camera sensor.

This is the 50-megapixel sensor that replaces the GN1 found in both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. Due to the larger sensor, it can capture about 35% more light in the scene, so low light shots should look pretty good. better than before. Notably, it also supports 8K video recording, which is also possible with the Tensor 3 chip.

Regarding the previous leak, Wojciechowska revealed that the mysterious temperature sensor found in the Pixel 8 Pro is Melexis MLX90632.

If that’s correct, this has nothing to do with photography even with a thermal camera. For non-contact temperature measurement. “Google just decided to put some pretty expensive gimmicks into their devices, and it’s not the first time,” Wojciechowska writes, hinting at her Soli-powered Motion Sense on the Pixel 4.

As for the Pro-only upgrades, Wojciechowska claims that the Pixel 8 Pro will also be upgraded to include an 8×8 ToF VL53L8 sensor, “making autofocus much more reliable.”

(Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska / Android Authority)

Both the Pixel 8 and its Pro version will apparently get an ultra-wide camera upgrade as well. For the Pixel 8 Pro, this is particularly eye-catching, as Wojciechowska says it inherits the same 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 that the Pixel 7a uses as its main camera, purely for ultra-wide-angle shooting. said it was planned. This is a big upgrade from the currently introduced 12 megapixel snapper.

The regular Pixel 8 also gets an upgrade in this part, albeit a less eye-catching one. It’s the same 12-megapixel Sony IMX386, but with a slightly wider zoom ratio of 0.55x, an upgrade from the Pixel 7’s 0.67x.

The Google Camera app also looks to get three important upgrades. You can expect a ‘Cinematic’ mode and a selection of levels of artificial bokeh that comes with something called ‘Adaptive Torch’ that can adjust the LED flash to suit the scene being shot. Finally, there is something called “segmentation AWB”. This allows you to split your scene and allow AI to apply magical processing to individual segments.

So what about the downers we mentioned earlier? First, there’s no mention of an upgrade to the front-facing selfie camera. This is a bit disappointing as many saw this as a weak point of the Pixel 7 camera, but anyone who isn’t great at taking selfies obviously won’t be affected.

Second, Wojciechowska said the Pixel 7 Pro’s macro mode may never return, which is a shame. However, in Google’s defense, this is probably a niche sensor.

The Pixel 8’s launch is still a ways away, not scheduled until October or November of this year, and the device is expected to be powered by the shiny new Android 14 operating system. If current rumors are to be believed, it’ll be Google making his second attempt at wearables with his Pixel Watch 2.

More from Tom’s Guide

Best deals on Google Pixel Buds Pro today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/news/massive-google-pixel-8-leak-reveals-the-biggest-camera-upgrades The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos