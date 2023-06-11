Final Words: Enabling Innovation in Healthcare





The key to fostering innovation in hospitals is to harness clinical and research curiosity and ambition to improve clinical yields.

Earlier this week, I led an inspiring talk with Israeli experts Siri Karmieri, Rabbit Wosha Doll, and Dr. Yona Weisbuch exploring innovation in a conservative healthcare ecosystem. bottom. The idea was to share knowledge and experience with the emerging European region’s healthcare ecosystem, where innovation is still slow.

Over the past 15 years, my three guests have tried to first understand and address the concerns of those lagging behind in medical innovation.

Ravit has worked extensively as a health tech expert, investor and venture builder with experience in digital health, medical technology, health policy, business development, startup mentoring and coaching.

Shiri is a senior strategic business and management consultant and serial entrepreneur in digital healthcare. She also spent seven years developing real-time heart monitoring medical devices in the United States at a time when digital health was still in its infancy.

Meanwhile, Yuna is an Ear and Skull Base Surgeon at Rambams Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and Founding Director of Biodesign Israel.

3 challenges

All three have experience working in conservative healthcare systems. In 2006, Shiri was working in the United States. It was the early days of the digital health era, where it was common for doctors to foster a lack of collaboration with other innovative actors.

As we watched the market, we learned that we needed to separate doctors and senior management in our approach and work with them.of [physicians] There was no tolerance and willingness to listen. Even when we went to hospitals for consultations and went to senior management and told them this was the future of technology and doctors weren’t interested in it, management wouldn’t even try it, said Siri. says Mr.

Rabbit, meanwhile, was an entrepreneur developing a proof of concept at the time and wanted to try it out with one of Israel’s health maintenance organizations (HMOs).

My challenge was to find people who would listen to me, who knew how to use technology, who would find the right people and work with me. Rabbit said that when I joined the Ministry of Health in 2017, my job was to connect new and innovative technologies from Israeli startups and large organizations to the Israeli healthcare system.

“Once you enter medical school and are exposed to a clinical situation, you are still on the customer side and already see a conservative approach to workflow and the habits medical staff currently have,” added Yona.

He touched on the Sealis experience, adding that not much has changed in the last 20 years. Health tech is not an easy field to work in, and it is risky, so it has taken a more conservative approach.

So before trying to innovate, do no harm first. Of course, he likes innovation, but he also likes it for other people to try, he added. Now that we understand where this conservative approach comes from, we need to build bridges and a common language between tech, healthcare, and business people so they can understand each other’s perspectives. I have.

some tips

And I had to change my mindset little by little, step by step, in every aspect.

Shiri concluded that the factors driving innovation adoption in hospitals are leveraging clinical and research curiosity and ambition to improve clinical yields. They also knew that it would be impossible to change the practices of doctors and clinicians, at least initially.

Yona gave the following advice to startups: “Don’t just say I’m innovating, I’m improving something. Why don’t you embrace it?” You should ask your doctor if you should. We need to understand the hurdles that are really opportunities, such as usability, time limits, and fatigue. Because while technology can solve some of these problems, unlike in the past, digital health tried to solve niche problems rather than looking at the problem holistically.

There is also the question of whether all stakeholders – industry, academia, medical centers, NGOs and governments – are involved in the process of building innovation.

It is not natural for government and industry to work together. There are ethical issues and someone has to put their energy into solving legal issues in order for them to come together.

And it is the platform that connects all components and stakeholders.

Israeli biodesign is one such platform, and we tell everyone to ignore our own jargon and use the language of biodesign. That way everyone can understand each other and tell what step or milestone in the project they are at and if we are working together for the same. Goal, he said.

Rabbitt stressed the need to find so-called early adopters in all organizations, including start-ups, medical institutions, academia, NGOs and governments.

We really need people who are willing to cooperate because we can’t do it alone, and these cooperations are key. We need to support the entire ecosystem.

Ravit was one of the organizers of the MHealth Israel community about 20 years ago.

We started by calling people and telling them they were organizing a conference on digital health and would like to attend. And I called people who weren’t even interested in digital health. We simply got these people interested in combining the tech and health industries and tried to build something together.

The characteristics of the Israeli market are that it is small, most of the domestically developed technology is not used there, and founders are bothered to work with Israeli organizations due to bureaucracy and other gaps. is not Rabbitt also highlighted the fact that doctors and start-ups are facing challenges of lack of funding, and that the government has intervened.

We have worked with the Innovation Agency to create a program that allows start-ups to test their technology with medical institutions, even if they are in the very early stages of commercialization and the product is not yet ready. he added.

The funds will go to startups and be shared with health agencies. These events helped bridge the communication gap between nimble start-ups and less energetic medical institutions, and ultimately helped the industry as a whole understand the state of medical innovation.

data is the key

And then there is the whole area of ​​data collection that is known as Israeli strength.

Israel began collecting health data digitally about 30 years ago. We have used this strength wisely enough in building the digital health ecosystem here, Rabbit said.

Yona added that in the age of data, Israel is a pioneer in not only collecting but anonymizing data.

Several Israeli companies saw the need to work together to first anonymize data in one direction and then build and invest in the infrastructure that would allow the ecosystem to approach the data.

I always want to show a data-based relationship between clinical yield and cost savings. It will also help bridge the gap between doctors and medical staff and senior management, Siri said.

And data availability alone is not enough. I see many doctors and senior managers looking at the data and not knowing what to do with it. So it’s important to show how it ties into business models and cost savings, she added.

