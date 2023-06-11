



The best Google Pixel 7a cases to protect your new Android

Things to consider

durability

This is one of the most important features to always consider when purchasing a cell phone case. For the best drop protection for your investment, look for a cover with a multi-layer design and durability that meets military-grade standards.

As always, adding a rugged case adds bulk to your phone. However, with the new Pixel’s smaller footprint and added peace of mind, I think it’s worth the tradeoff.

design

Your phone will always be one of the items you use most often, so the case you’re looking for should be cool looking and easy to work with the rectangular plate of metal and glass you purchased. The textured back and sides come in handy, especially when you’re on the go and constantly glued to your phone.

Other things I look for in a new phone case include an antimicrobial coating and eco-friendly materials used during manufacturing. The metal button cover is also an excellent item that enhances daily operability.

Now that you get the gist, find the perfect case for your new Pixel among our top rated products.

Overall best

ZAGG Gear4 Denali Case for Google Pixel 7a

The Gear4 Denali case is our favorite for protecting the Google Pixel 7a because it does it all. This accessory has a cool design and a textured back cover for extra grip. Rugged construction, including a back injected with a shock-absorbing D3O layer, protects against drops from 13 feet. Plus, the antimicrobial treatment keeps out common bacteria.

Another thing that impressed me about the Denali case is that it contains 50% recycled plastic. I wish the accessories came in more colors, like the Pixel 7a.

bargain

Google Pixel 7a Silicone Case

The Google Pixel 7a case is naturally one of the best cases to protect your Android phone. The low-profile accessory features a dirt-resistant exterior made from recycled plastic, a soft-touch silicone finish, and tactile aluminum button covers.

Compared to Gear4’s top picks, the Pixel 7a’s official case is thinner, less durable, and less antibacterial, but it’s considerably cheaper. Google cases also come in several colors that perfectly match the Pixel 7a.

best budget

Caseology Athlex Case for Google Pixel 7a

Caseology Athlex cases are the perfect way to protect your new Pixel from scratches and drops without compromising on a budget. This affordable accessory has military-grade durability, and the manufacturer says it’s been tested to keep your phone intact after multiple drops. It also features a non-slip texture, which greatly improves the handling of the device.

The case is available in black with or without contrasting orange accents. The Caseology Nano Pop is another great low-cost Pixel 7a case with a more subtle design.

best clear case

Case-Mate Slim Fit Case for Google Pixel 7a

This Case-Mate product is the perfect case if you want to showcase your new Pixel without compromising on protection. The Slim Fit lives up to its name with a low profile, shock-absorbing construction, and a scratch-resistant back that retains its clear finish over time, all at an affordable price. The maker says the case can withstand drops of his Pixel 7a up to 12 feet.

Clear accessories are manufactured using recycled materials. There’s also a flashier, slim-fit case infused with glitter foil.

most robust

OtterBox Commuter Series Case for Google Pixel 7a

The OtterBox Commuter series is the most rugged Pixel 7a case worth noting. Dual-layer construction consisting of a shock-absorbing inner shell and a rigid outer shell. Combining the two bits ensures that the accessory exceeds military-grade durability standards multiple times. Given the track record of the accessory maker, we couldn’t have expected anything better.

Available in black or green, the Commuter Series case also includes a cover to keep dust and debris out of the Pixel 7a’s USB-C port. Although more bulky than most of the competition, the cover is fully compatible with wireless charging.

vest leather case

Bellroy Leather Case for Google Pixel 7a

Developed in partnership with Google, this Bellroy case is made from eco-tanned genuine leather that develops a distinctive patina over time, giving your Pixel 7a a unique and distinctly luxurious look and feel. increase. The slim case has a tough polycarbonate shell and soft microfiber lining to protect your phone from scratches.

This accessory is available in three elegant colors: black, bluestone and terracotta (pictures here). All leather cases come with tactile metal button covers and a 3-year warranty.

most minimalist

Spigen Thin Fitted Case for Google Pixel 7a

Spigen’s Thin Fit case is incredibly slim and very affordable at under $20. Despite its minimalist design and lightweight construction, the snug-fitting cover protects against scratches and drops thanks to its hybrid design, which features a polycarbonate back panel and shock-absorbing corners with the accessory maker’s signature air-cushion technology. Provides reliable protection against

Spigen offers Thin Fit cases in black or pink. If you want a more grippy and discreet Pixel 7a cover, consider the similarly priced Spigen Liquid Air case.

most versatile

Spigen Tough Armor Case for Google Pixel 7a

The Spigen Tough Armor has been one of my favorite iPhone, Samsung, and Pixel cases for years, thanks to its distinctive design, sturdy construction, retractable viewing stand, and affordable price. The Pixel 7a is no exception, and the dual-layer construction makes the phone almost completely invulnerable in the event of a drop.

Meanwhile, the accessory kickstand is perfect for watching videos and playing games on your device. Tough Armor can be ordered with a black or metal slate armor shell.

Senior Technology Editor

Stefan is Senior Technology Editor at BestProducts.com, covering the tech industry since 2015 and testing the latest gadgets. He has over 10 years of experience covering consumer technology products, especially smartphones, tablets, laptops and audio equipment. Previously, he was the US Editor for GSMArena.com. His work has also appeared in his Popular Mechanics and other Hearst publications. In the rare moments when he’s not playing with his new gadget, Stefan likes to watch his league premiers live and play with cats and rabbits. He also likes espresso.

