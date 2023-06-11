Partnership Brings Broadband Network to Rural Macon County, Alabama





Thanks to state grants, private investment, and partnerships that pool philanthropic funds, many businesses and homes in Macon County now have the ability to connect to next-generation fiber broadband networks.

Macon County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) Director Joe Turnham said the project represents a transformative opportunity to foster long-term economic growth and improve the well-being of county residents.

Turnham said it is building broadband for the future and the county is already recognizing its benefits.

The network has helped attract Samkey’s $128 million auto parts manufacturing facility and enables Tuskegee University’s collaboration with telemedicine company OnMed to provide students, faculty and a wide range of people with remote care on campus. It has had many early wins in the region, such as providing Community of Macon County.

To advance this project, MCEDA partnered with Rural LISC, a non-profit community development agency. Connect Humanity is a non-profit organization that works with communities to build Internet infrastructure. Point Broadband is a rural Internet service provider based in Opelika.

Together, these organizations have raised $3.1 million, including state and federal grants, to fund a fiber broadband network that will significantly improve Internet service in counties where more than 40% of households lack access to wired or fixed wireless connections. provided. At broadband speeds (25 Mbps).

Gold standard internet service

To change this, Point Broadband has built a new network that expands access to approximately 1,400 more Macon County homes, businesses, libraries, schools, health care facilities and other community institutions. This network offers access to better services, lower costs, and Gigabit speeds up to 40 times higher than the best alternatives on offer.

Point Broadband’s Vice President of Growth Strategy, David Ficken, said Point Broadband is committed to this innovative new combination of community focus, world-class technology and funding to bring broadband to Macon County and other neighboring communities. He said he was pleased to join MCEDA in such a partnership.

Ficken said Point Broadband is committed to improving lives across the country through fiber technology and is very happy to be able to make such a big impact right here at home.

Brian Boe, chief investment officer at Connect Humanity, said the Macon County project demonstrates how it can build gold-standard internet services, improve welfare and expand economic opportunity in rural and low-income communities. said that

Kaitlyn Kane, LISC Vice President and Rural, said the unique public-private partnership has the potential to enhance education, workforce opportunities, access to telemedicine, and many other benefits that directly support investment in rural areas. It has proven to help drive change at scale, he said. Director of LISC.

The OnMed Care station on the Tuskegee University campus will provide telemedicine over Macon County’s next-generation fiber network. (Tuskegee University)

Thanks to a groundbreaking partnership that pools funds, many businesses and homes in Macon County are now connected to next-generation fiber broadband networks. (Point Broadband)

Turnham credited the project to a diverse roster of partners, including the state of Alabama and the Tuskegee Public Works Commission.

He said the journey has been rewarding and highlights the opportunity for public-private partnerships to provide impactful connectivity in challenging rural environments. From companies providing services like Samkee America Inc. and a new logistics park, to many families now having access to world-class connectivity, this project will be a generational change for communities. .

Brenda Tuck, rural development manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the Macon County broadband project is promising because high-speed internet service is seen as a key factor in sustained economic growth today.

Alabama’s rural communities are ripe for growth, but they need the resources to compete and win high-impact growth projects that bring real change to their residents, Tuck said. This project can serve as an example for other communities looking to overcome challenges.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.

