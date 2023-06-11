We asked Google Bard what drives Bitcoin to $100,000.this is the content





The virgin cryptocurrency experienced several price volatility after Bitcoin (BTC) surged to nearly $69,000 at the end of 2021, and the market expects a potential next record-breaking milestone. are doing.

Many experts agree that the $100,000 level is Bitcoin’s next possible record target, fueling further speculation as to when this milestone will be reached. Generative artificial intelligence (AI) platforms like ChatGPT are increasingly being used to provide insights when it comes to predicting the next Bitcoin price move.

With this in mind, Finbold sought insights from Google’s Bard, the latest generative AI service. We questioned Bird. “What could he push Bitcoin to $100,000?”

Byrd acknowledged that Bitcoin could reach $100,000 and identified four key drivers that could propel BTC to that level. However, the tool warned that there is no guarantee that Bitcoin will reach the $100,000 mark.

Bitcoin reaches $100,000

First, Byrd recognized the role of mass adoption in pushing assets to new record highs. The tool noted that as more individuals invest in bitcoin, demand for the asset will likely increase and prices will likely rise.

Second, Byrd emphasized that institutional investors are the main catalyst for Bitcoin’s rise. It’s worth noting that bitcoin’s all-time highs were partly driven by the entry of institutions like PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) into the crypto space. According to Byrd,

“If institutional investors such as pension funds and hedge funds invest in bitcoin, it is likely to lead to price increases. Because it can give.”

Additionally, the AI ​​platform suggested that increased government adoption of Bitcoin as a legal tender could boost investor confidence. In this case, the tool highlighted how government involvement in Bitcoin can legitimize assets while increasing Bitcoin’s influence and control over the economy.

Finally, Byrd emphasized the importance of positive news in boosting Bitcoin’s value. He noted that positive news could bring excitement about digital assets.

Bitcoin price analysis

It is important to consider that Bitcoin is currently recovering from the bear market it experienced last year, which was impacted by macroeconomic factors such as regulatory concerns and inflation. Bitcoin is currently trading in a consolidation stage, with a rise above $30,000 hampered by recent regulatory scrutiny.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $25,949, reflecting a week-long drop of about 5%.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart.Source: Finbold

Moreover, Bitcoin technical analysis points to a bearish outlook. According to TradingView’s daily gauge, the sentiment is suggesting a ‘sell’ with a score of 14. The moving averages are showing strong sell sentiment with a score of 12, while the oscillator remains neutral with a score of 7.

Bitcoin technical analysis. Source: TradingView

Currently, Bitcoin’s short-term price volatility is heavily influenced by regulatory actions by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investments are speculative. When you invest, your capital is at risk.

