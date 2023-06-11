“Innovation is ahead of government, but there is also political will,” argues Hakeem Onasanya of Lagos Innovates.





Like the Renaissance, the Middle Ages, and the Age of Enlightenment, we are in an age of innovation, where creative technology guides our lives, and now AI helps us do more than we ever imagined possible. This raises the question of how quickly governments are trying to keep up with the fast pace of the tech ecosystem.

Out of curiosity, we spoke to Mr. Hakeem Onasanya, Head of Lagos Innovates, a branch of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), to find out how the Lagos government understands innovation and supports the growth of the tech sector. I checked to see if they were supporting rather than suppressing. .

Luckily, Hakeem is just as passionate about growing the tech ecosystem as we are, saying that Lagos Innovates “exists to serve the needs of the tech ecosystem.” We provide an environment where people with innovative ideas can grow. ”

He added that “accelerating the growth of Lagos’ technology ecosystem” is a priority for Lagos Innovates.

Anywhere in the world, the growth of the technology ecosystem is generally seen as a positive development due to its potential for economic growth, innovation and social progress. Remember how ICT has made a huge contribution to a country’s GDP. And this is why we advocate for policies that enable innovation, rather than policies based on a misunderstanding of the tech sector, such as the cryptocurrency collapse in Nigeria.

Hakeem Onasanya, Head of Lagos Innovates

Hakeem holds similar beliefs, stating:

We understand the tremendous economic impact. We understand the impact on job creation. It also creates avenues for innovation in private and public life.

This is why the Lagos State Council for Scientific Research and Innovation (LASRIC) was launched on June 19, 2017 by former governor Akinwunmi Ambod, he added.

Hakeem argues that the Lagos government is prioritizing its focus on the technology ecosystem and is also working to ensure that new technologies such as AI and blockchain do not cross its borders.

Dialogue with stakeholders is therefore essential so that both sides understand the forms of innovation and policies are developed to ensure both growth and consumer protection.

“Innovation is ahead of government,” Hakeem said in response to a question about the need for a proper understanding before policy announcements, especially given the pace of growth the technology ecosystem is experiencing. He said this was a challenge.

The last few years have seen the rise of the metaverse. [where proponents keep selling the idea that virtual realities are better]blockchain technology, robotics, automation and, most recently, artificial intelligence (AI) are gaining ground and governments need to follow up.

What we have seen are both enabling and repressive policies at both the national and state levels.

When the government announced a ban on the bike-hailing services offered by Mr. Gokada, Mr. Max and many others on the grounds of traffic safety and security, we wondered how those services would affect residents’ movement within the state. I remember how disappointed the Lagos residents were, not realizing how helpful they were. Easy.

And David Afolayan wrote in his article “The bitter truth about the Lagos government confrontation with Uber, Gokada, Opei and others” that “the Lagos government has a turbulent history that has inflicted constant hardship on its citizens without remorse.” There is history.Somehow, every admin has had some sort of trademark woes he caused.”

However, Hakeem argues that the government created Lagos Innovates to help solve challenges in the technology ecosystem.

“Before [the framework of] At Lagos Innovates, we asked consultants to explore the technology ecosystem and identify challenges for three key stakeholders: startups, hubs and workspaces, and talent. ”

Regarding the impact, Hakeem said: “We have a startup success story.

However, there are problems with government continuity, especially in Nigeria. Is Lagos Innovates a long-term project? Hakeem responded, “We survived the initial transition period when Babajide Sanwoor stepped in and continue to solve pressing problems in the technology ecosystem.” Stated. Furthermore, since LSETF is backed by law, politicians cannot make decisions to stop its activities. ”

Read the full interview here:

