



Google Slides is a powerful tool that allows you to create and publish presentations on your computer. However, sometimes you may want to hide slides to save time during your presentation or to exclude certain data from your audience.

Whatever the reason, if you want your slides to disappear during your presentation, you’ve come to the right place. Here I will show you how to hide slides in Google Slides.

I made a video of the day scroll to continue the content. How do I hide slides in Google Slides

There are two ways to hide slides in Google Slides. One is by right-clicking the slide you want to hide, the other is by using the slide menu. Let’s take a closer look at both methods.

How to Hide a Slide in Google Slides Using Right Click

Hiding slides in Google Slides is as easy as creating a presentation. I will show you step by step how to do this using the right click method.

Start presenting in Google Slides.In the Filmstrip, right-click the slide you want to hide and from the context menu select[スライドをスキップ]Select an option. A transparent eye icon appears to indicate that the slide is hidden. If you want to unhide that slide, right-click the slide and select[スライドのスキップを解除]Select an option.

You can also right-click to hide multiple slides at once. To do this, hold down the Ctrl key and click all the slides you want to hide. Then right-click on the selected slide,[スライドをスキップ]Select an option.

in Google Slides[スライド]The menu includes[スライドをスキップ]Contains all slide-related settings, including options. This option allows you to hide slides.

To do this, select the slide you want to hide and click[スライド]Click the tab and from the menu that appears[スライドをスキップ]Select an option.

If you want to hide multiple slides, Ctrl-click them and click[スライド]click the tab[スライドをスキップ]Select an option.

How to print a presentation without showing hidden slides

When you print a presentation in Google Slides, all hidden slides are printed by default. However, if you don’t want to print the hidden slides, follow these steps:

Open the presentation and click at the top[ファイル]click on the tab[印刷プレビュー]Select an option. Click the Include Skipped Slides option at the top. This option is enabled by default, so clicking it disables it.Present only important slides

It’s common for Google Slides to have slides that you don’t want your audience to see. Luckily, you can easily hide these slides using the above method. On the other hand, you may want to learn how to draw in Google Slides.

