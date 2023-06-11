Investing in innovative industrial 3D carbon fiber printing technology





November 6, 2023

The Sheffield design and additive manufacturing business has invested £100,000 in new technology to stay on the cutting edge of industrial 3D printing. Stratasys products will hit the market in 2022, using composite 3D printing to produce workholding fixtures, soft jaws and component parts in a fraction of the time and cost of machining metal equivalents.

Addition Design, based in Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Park Technology Centre, welcomed the new Stratasys F370 CR FDM multifunction printer as part of its investment package.

Addition Design Director Tom Fripp said: This new and innovative 3D printer is a welcome addition to our business. This investment will improve the quality of change and format parts you can create. This opens up new opportunities to deliver high performance parts with shorter lead times. Customers also benefit from Addition Designs' unique combination of additive design capabilities and extremely high performance materials.

Addition Design was one of the first companies in the country to invest in this new technology. Tom added: “In 2022, we saw strong demand from pharmaceutical customers and subcontractor packers for our fast turnaround replacement parts.” Good, but change and format parts tend to be small, large, robust components. Newer printers are better suited for this application. However, we can go one step further by being able to print carbon fiber reinforced components, which greatly improves the performance of the parts we can produce with Addition. We will also extend our offerings to new markets such as forming tools and high performance automotive.

The Stratasys F370 CR FDM composite printer complements traditional manufacturing techniques, enabling industrial manufacturers to replace metal parts with high-strength 3D printed composite parts. This increases throughput while avoiding the opportunity cost of using production resources and outsourcing lead times. This product will hit the market in 2022 to produce workholding fixtures, soft jaws and component parts using composite 3D printing in a fraction of the time and cost of machining equivalent metals. I was.

We are really excited to take this step in the industrial 3D printing space and extend our reach to carbon fiber printing as well. With this robust technology, you can overcome some of the current industry challenges by meeting the demand for rapid replacement parts and reducing costly downtime for your organization. The company’s business is focused on designing and manufacturing solutions that unlock the power of industrial 3D printing for the medical, industrial, food, pharmaceutical, sports and consumer goods markets, and this investment will see him in 2023 and several years into the future. Tom added that it helps them achieve more in the year. .

