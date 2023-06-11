Deciphering the Next Generation of Asset Owners: A Radical Perspective





The world is witnessing the rise of a new tribe of wealth owners for the next generation. As usual… [+] Tribes have distinct norms, and this group is also defined by distinctive traits, ideologies, and rituals.

Lyle Hasty talks Unsplash

The term next generation is as much touted within the private wealth sector as it is in many other industries today. It often helps me understand concepts, especially if I don’t belong to a movement, school, industry, or generation. Think of Edward de Bonos’ Lateral Thinking, Michael Porter’s Five Forces, Clayton Christensen’s Disruptive Innovation, and all the tools that have changed the way we understand business and the world at large.

As we look to the next generation, Patrick Hanlon’s concept of primal branding helps us figure out what’s going on. Primal His branding is a way to create communities around a product, service or idea, and his seven elements of creation stories, beliefs, icons, rituals, pagans (non-believers), sacred words and leaders. consists of The world is witnessing the rise of a new tribe of wealth owners for the next generation. Just as all tribes have distinct norms, this group is also defined by its own characteristics, ideologies, and rituals. Let’s decipher them using the Primal Code framework.

1. Story of Creation

The financial world was once dominated by generations primarily concerned with accumulating wealth. A new story unfolds today. Born in the birthplace of the tech boom and environmental consciousness, this new generation is redefining wealth ownership.

Hanlon: Our hometown is our heritage. For example, with the wealth we make in the lumber industry, we might be able to plant new forests or fund conservation groups. example. The founders of Patagonia and The North Face, who outfitted mountaineers and outdoor enthusiasts, are now buying millions of acres of land to turn them into national parks.

2. Creed

The mantra of the next generation of wealth owners is simple. Wealth should be a tool for positive change. This generation believes in sustainable, ESG and impact investing, sees wealth as a way to influence social and environmental change, and values ​​sustainable and responsible financial growth.

Hanlon: Stakeholders want to know what difference we’ve made to the world so far. So what are the changes we want to make in the future? Is it the same or is it different?It can be difficult to bring the whole family and wealth manager together on her one vision. A company was founded by his two brothers who own a global shipping company. Each brother has several children, and eventually cousins ​​get together to find out what their common interests are, what they all believe, and what the Foundation really wants to influence. A decision had to be made on how to distribute the funds. In some cases, simplifying or concentrating on one area can have a greater impact.

3. Icons

Symbols of this tribe are the organization’s brand, investment funds, sustainable portfolio, innovative technology and philanthropy. Think green energy companies, digital assets, and social justice initiatives. Their wealth and passion are reflected in their portfolio.

Hanlon: How do we know it’s you? This identifier could be your logo in the sponsor list at the bottom of the page. But more meaningful is the evidence of how you made a difference. Evidence can come in the form of buildings (such as museums and elementary schools), conservation groups, public areas of urban spaces, solar installations, or low-income housing. The exact icon depends on which sector you belong to.

4. Ceremony

Group ceremonies revolve around continuous learning, entrepreneurship development and philanthropic practice. Regularly reviewing and paying attention to portfolio impact, attending innovation seminars, and attending charitable events are all part of their routine.

Hanlon: Another word for ritual is “process.” This is operational and the way we do it. Other rituals, however, are more cultural. What do we celebrate? How often do we celebrate them? How do our tribe members communicate what we are trying to achieve? How do we disseminate information?

5. Pagan (Nonbeliever)

Those who view wealth as purely personal wealth without consideration of social responsibility or environmental impact are non-believers of this tribe.

Hanlon: There will always be naysayers. Trolls. Liars who try to impose their opinions on the ignorant and gullible public.

6. Sacred Words:

Terms like ‘sustainability’, ‘innovation’, ‘transparency’, ‘diversity’, ‘inclusivity’ and ‘balance’ form the new tribal sacred dictionary of wealth owners. These represent the most important values ​​for wealth owners.

Hanlon: You might add honesty, tolerance, kindness, dedication, and perseverance. The key is to build the story you want to tell others. How do we discuss issues that matter to us? In some cases, this may simply be a statement of fact. It may also clarify your opinion on an issue. These communications are the words and images that make up our brand voice. We will broadcast this through social, digital and traditional media including website, Facebook, Instagram and reports as well as documentaries, films and YouTube.

7. Leader

The leaders of this tribe are people who not only accumulate wealth, but invest it wisely in order to have a positive impact on society. They lead by example and champion responsible investment, transparency, diversity and a balanced approach to life.

Hanlon: Amen. Capitalism is not just about getting rich or getting rich. Wealth responsibility is to distribute the profits of commerce. The real benefit is building a prosperous society free from poverty, pollution, hunger, ignorance and disease. Success is cyclical. When one person succeeds, he or she helps another person, who in turn helps another person. And as we build our values ​​and build what can be passed on to future generations, responsibility is shared throughout our communities and throughout our lives. I don’t know what the future holds. But if we can establish the nature of human equality, economic justice, and the responsibility one person has to another, we will lead by example and help those who follow us succeed. will be

Next-generation property owners are not simply groups of individuals who inherit wealth. They are united by a shared vision of using their wealth to drive positive and purposeful change.

The concept of measuring happiness makes some sense. Let’s be glocal. Narratives designed using the Primal Code paint a vision of a future where wealth benefits not only its owners, but society at large, and wealth becomes a tool for building a more sustainable and equitable world. What a happy world it would be!

