QU Announces 3rd Spinoff of Faculty-Led Deep Tech Division





Dr. Khalid Nagy

Qatar University (QU) on Sunday announced the spin-off of its third faculty-led startup, Spacevision Digital Solutions, founded by Dr. Khalid Nagy, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering. The founder and his team have developed a novel, sophisticated and profound technology. The statement said it combines knowledge digital twinning, imaging and AI solutions with drone technology. QU Rector Dr. Hassan Alderham said: Contributing to Qatar’s economic development is an important element of our mission as a national university. Along with teaching and research. These efforts are embodied by the launch of QU Holding Company, the Office for Strategic Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (SIEED), and all related support initiatives to ensure that QU is deeply engaged within the company from faculty and scientists. It has made it possible to produce a large number of technology startups. Dr. Omar Al-Ansari, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs at QU said: Over the past few years, the academic sector has made innovation and entrepreneurship a top strategic priority in QU’s teaching and learning strategy. accepted as one. . We are pleased to observe the accelerating pace of innovation and entrepreneurship among QU students and faculty. Dr. Naji said: We are very proud to introduce SpaceVision as a new startup in his QU engineering department. SpaceVision was established to fill a gap in many areas related to the industrial application of unmanned aerial vehicles in Qatar. SpaceVisions focuses on downstream data analytics and AI applications of such technologies. Therefore, we process data locally and create our own data analysis workflows, tools and techniques to ensure ultimate privacy and security. Dr. Mahmoud Abdulwahed, Board Secretary of QU Holding Company and Director of QU SIEED Office, said: QFC-registered Digital Solutions, his third faculty-led spin-off, is one of several companies in the pipeline that regularly emerge as a result of new strategic directions for QU’s economic development. he is one Partners such as QRDI, QDB and QFC contribute by contributing and supporting QU’s innovation and entrepreneurship efforts. Dr. Lotfi Berkir, Associate of Entrepreneurial Transformation in the SIEED Office and his Director, said: Sophisticated for QU and Qatar, it aims to build startup capacity among faculty, researchers and students. This approach is based on what we call the Universal Innovation Framework. It’s a different approach than most incubators and accelerators. ”

