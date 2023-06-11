



What have we done to America?

Google likes you to ask questions. For example, who is the most Googled person on earth in 2022 for him Kanye? No, Taylor Swift, hmm. Was it about reinforcing who is behind Kim Kardashian? No. Will Smith was also beaten. First place? His Donald-ness. Trump beat them all.

When we think of Donald, we think of countries that massacred their leaders: Sudan, Ivory Coast, Lesotho, Mali, Liberia, Pakistan, Brazil, Argentina.

do we belong to this group?

Is the United States of America, the freest nation on earth, now burning its flag and kneeling in such animalism and savagery? be careful. This produces the seeds of fascism, communism.

To whom does our blessed nation now belong?

Both Biden and Trump are under investigation. School is in trouble. Religion in distress. Health assistance is in trouble. Parents, I’m in trouble. Employment is in trouble. A city in decline is in trouble. shopping, trouble. poor people, needy people. Old age, trouble. Immigration crushing is a problem. Infrastructure is in trouble. There were mice and cockroaches on the streets, and everyone was in trouble. And what about its people? We are fighting among ourselves now. Aren’t we a wonderful country?

Let’s talk about Biden bringing out papers, plus he and his relatives may have other pieces of paper in their pockets?

what about Hillary? What about her husband Bill’s Ladyfriend’s hobbies? What about handpicked investigator Jack Smith? I hear that his wife donated to the campaign of socialist Rep. Rashida Traves.

Cindy Adams wins the New York State Broadcasting Award for her feature on former Cuomo National Security Advisor Melissa DeRosa. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Wins Feature on File Cuomo

AM dial talk radio WABC 770 won eight New York State Broadcasting Awards. best podcast. The best coverage of Columbus Day, Sid Rosenberg’s Morning Sid & Friends. Best election coverage. best social media. Best live on scene. and me! best features.

My award was centered around an interview with former Governor Cuomo.

Point: Some of Andrew’s foul balls may be due to DeRosa, who hires no one. I once reported that she was writing a book. she denied it. I said it was a lie. But now she’s trying to do something other than books that she hasn’t done before. All I’m saying is that part of the so-called Cuomo’s guilt may be attributed to this former worker’s poisoned sense of truth, not him.

kick him out

Well, De Santos and his stomach could be reduced. Democrats endorse Anna Kaplan and are looking to run for Santos, a self-proclaimed liar/thief and obfuscator that the US Congress actually gave a seat to. Aren’t we a wonderful country? When asked who Anna Kaplan is, she replies that she is a former New York state senator.

Former New York State Senator Anna Kaplan is running for Congress against rival Rep. George Santos.Anna Kaplan/Facebook

And shall we talk about the once-cherished and respected FBI? Plus, if you’re pregnant, know that Social Security has your number. We also have a list of the most popular baby names. By state. Alaska is synonymous with Aurora Borealis. Kevin Costner blames the Yellowstone show that made Casey and Dutton popular last year. In the Big Apple, Gwyneth’s kid Apple wasn’t on the list. Our top girl names: Olivia, Emma and Charlotte. Boys names top: Liam, Noah, Lucas. new jersey? It’s Luna.

So, in line with all the rest, this skeleton walks up to the bartender and says, “Give me a Bloody Mary and a mop.”

Only New York, children, only New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/11/donald-trump-tops-celebs-in-google-searches-amid-federal-indictment/

