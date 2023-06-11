



How to turn off sync on Google in 2023 [Disable Online Syncing]

Key Takeaway: Turn off Sync with Google Turning off Sync with Google is a great way to free up storage space on your device and improve your device’s performance. This guide details how to disable the synchronization of Google services on your computer and mobile his device. Turning off syncing with Google is easy. Just go to Chrome settings and click “turn off”.

Chrome information such as history, bookmarks, and passwords are saved to your Google Account when sync is active. You can then access this information using any device that’s signed into Chrome through the same Google account.

Please note that if you turn off Chrome Sync, any changes you make to your Google Account will no longer be saved and synced across all your devices, and previously synced data will be inaccessible on other devices. However, you can still view your history, saved passwords, bookmarks and other browser settings. Additionally, you will be automatically logged out of Google services.

How to turn off Google sync in your browser

Turning off syncing in the Chrome web browser on your computer is very easy. To do this, follow the steps below.

If you decide to turn off Chrome web browser sync because you’re concerned about Google collecting data, turning off sync won’t prevent data collection, so it won’t help much. The only way to limit the data Google collects is to use a VPN. A VPN masks your IP address and prevents anyone from tracking your online activity. To know which VPN to use, read our Best VPN Guide.

Go to your Google profile

Open Chrome on your computer and click Profile in the upper right corner of the screen.

Click “Sync is turned on”

In the pane that appears, click Sync is on. This will bring up the Chrome settings page.

Click “Turn Off”

Click Turn Off next to your email address.

Make sure to turn sync off

Google will prompt you to confirm that you want to turn syncing off. Click Turn Off to confirm.

How to turn off Google Sync on Android

Turning off Google Chrome Sync on Android is not that different from doing it in the Chrome browser. Please follow the steps below.

Open your Chrome app

Open the Google Chrome app on your Android device. Then click the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen.

go to settings

Tap Settings from the menu that appears.

Click on Google Account

On the new page that appears, tap your email address.

Click “Sign out and turn off sync”

[サインアウト]Click to turn off sync.

Confirm to turn off sync

A message will appear on the screen indicating all data that will not be available if sync is disabled. You’ll also see an option to clear Chrome data from your device.[続行]Click to confirm that you want to turn off sync.

final thoughts

Turning off syncing with Google is a simple process. As long as you’re weighing the pros and cons of doing that, you shouldn’t worry. If you want to free up storage space or optimize your device’s performance, this is easy. That said, it’s not the best option if you want to access your data from all your devices.

If you turn off Google Sync, any changes you make to your Google Account will no longer be saved and synced across all your devices. All previously synced data will also be unavailable on all devices.

Were you able to turn off sync? Did you run into any issues trying to do it? Let us know in the comments section below. As always, thank you for reading.

FAQ: Stop syncing Google Chrome How do I stop Google syncing?

To stop Google syncing, go to Google Chrome settings, click Me and Google, and click Off next to your Google account.

What happens if I turn off Google Sync?

If you turn off Google Sync, any changes you make to your account will no longer be saved and synced across all your devices.

How do I turn off sync mode?

To turn off sync mode, go to your account settings and click Turn off next to your Google account.

How do I remove a synced Google Account from Chrome?

Turning off sync removes synced Google Accounts from Chrome. To turn syncing off, go to your account settings and click Turn off next to your Google account.

