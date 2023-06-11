BrainChip Explores New Approaches for Optimizing Time Series Data





Laguna Hills, Calif., June 11, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brainchip Holdings, Inc. (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first ultra-low power commercial producer. A new whitepaper, All-Digital, Event-Based Neuromorphic AI IP, presents Temporal Event-Based Neural Networks (TENNs), an innovative way to bring high accuracy and efficiency to complex models on compact edge devices. increase. TENN is very effective in accelerating his 3D and 1D time-series applications such as video, vision, audio and vital signs in healthcare.

The paper “Temporal Event-Based Neural Networks: A New Approach to Temporal Processing” shows how TENN enables intelligent and energy-efficient edge solutions, and BrainChips’ second-generation Akida IP platform powers this innovation. It explains in detail how we can support you. TENN offers a radically innovative way to reduce complexity, size, and compute requirements while delivering the precision expected for the intelligent, responsive experiences you desire at the edge.

“CNNs have long been the backbone of image classification in AI and ML, but they are not very efficient at processing spatio-temporal data and applications such as video object detection from video streams and time-series data, so cost-effective Their use in high-voltage applications is limited: thermally constrained edge devices,” said Anil Mankar, co-founder and CDO of BrainChip. “TENN is a new approach that leverages temporal correlations more efficiently, revolutionizing his AI at the Edge.”

Interested in learning more about how TENN powers the processing of raw time-continuous streaming data and time-series analytics used for forecasting and predictive maintenance? https://brainchip.com/wp-content/uploads Download the white paper from /2023. /06/TENNs_Whitepaper_Final.pdf

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the world leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. AkidaTM, the company’s first all-digital, event-based AI processor to market, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only the sensor inputs that matter at the time of acquisition for unparalleled efficiency. Process data with , accuracy and economy. energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning locally on the chip, independent of the cloud, significantly reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP can be integrated into his SoC on any process technology, bringing significant benefits to today’s workloads and networks, allowing developers to create models using standard AI workflows such as his Tensorflow/Keras It provides a platform for , coordinating and executing. By enabling ubiquitous deployment of effective edge computing across real-world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, Brainchip brings on-chip AI closer to sensors to customer It proves that it is also the future for products. as a planet. Learn more about the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

