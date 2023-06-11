Nation Calls to Promote Smart Manufacturing





This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows new energy and intelligent connected vehicles on display at the exhibition center of the Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing. [Photo/Xinhua]

Experts and business executives say China will apply cutting-edge intelligent technologies in advanced manufacturing as part of a broader effort to build a modern industrial system backed by a real economy amid mounting external uncertainties. He said more resources should be pooled to strengthen.

The country needs to double down on its indigenous innovation to achieve core technology breakthroughs in key areas, they said.

Recognizing that the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries ranks high among China’s development challenges, we will make further efforts to expand international cooperation on science, technology and innovation, and to further promote foreign investment in China’s high-tech manufacturing industry. needed, they added.

“On the back of potential risks such as decoupling, it is very difficult to shift the manufacturing sector to a higher-end, smarter and greener production through the introduction of new generation information technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G and industrial internet. It is an emerging industry of strategic importance,” said Luo Zhongwei, a researcher at the Institute of Industrial Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Noting that manufacturing is the foundation of China’s economy, Luo said that in order to strengthen the country’s ability to innovate independently and protect China’s economy, the core areas in areas such as basic materials and software, precision components and high-end equipment will be strengthened. He called for addressing technology bottlenecks. Safety and stability of industrial and supply chains.

“In the meantime, the country will continue to promote a high level of opening-up, optimize its foreign investment structure, attract more global A favorable business environment should be created to attract investment in the manufacturing industry, “the technology industry,” Luo added.

China’s top leadership attaches great importance to manufacturing and emphasizes the need to accelerate the modernization of the industrial system with the real economy as the pillar.

President Xi Jinping said that manufacturing has always been a vital sector for China, and that China will strive to develop high-end manufacturing to achieve all-round improvement. He made the remarks in a group discussion during the annual meeting of the country’s highest legislative and political advisory body in March.

While presiding over the first meeting of the Finance and Economy Commission under the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in May, Mr. Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said: called like Accelerate the construction of the country’s modern industrial system backed by the real economy.

Xi said the modern industrial system is the material foundation of the modern nation. He also sought to provide the nation with a solid material foundation for realizing its bicentennial goal of transforming China into a prosperous, robust, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious modern socialist country. added that the focus of economic growth must be on the real economy. By the time the People’s Republic of China celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2049, you’ll have this beautiful view.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China has maintained its position as the world’s largest manufacturing base for 13 consecutive years and will account for nearly 30% of global manufacturing output in 2022.

However, the country’s manufacturing sector contracted in May. The official purchasing managers’ index for the country’s manufacturing sector fell to 48.8 in May from 49.2 in April, below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Bai Minh, deputy director of the international department, said, “More efforts are needed to increase policy support such as tax cuts, land use and power supply to relieve pressure on advanced manufacturing and attract capital inflows to the manufacturing sector. ‘ said. Market research at the China Institute for International Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Mr. Bai will further foster “small giant” companies that specialize in niche areas, capture high market shares, have strong innovation capabilities and core technologies, and promote innovation and support financing for SMEs. He stressed the importance of developing a strengthening stimulus package. enterprise.

Zhou Yunjie, chairman and CEO of Haier Group, China’s consumer electronics giant, said, “As China strives to become a manufacturing powerhouse, we will promote the innovative application of the industrial Internet. Further promotion is needed to maximize the value of .” A data resource that is the key to promoting new industrialization. ”

“Important Driver”

“The high-tech manufacturing sector has become an important driver of China’s high-quality economic development,” said Li Dongsheng, founder and chairman of consumer electronics maker TCL Technology Group.

Stimulating innovation and increasing capital input are crucial to the growth of high-tech manufacturing, Lee added.

Duni Depu, global managing director of consultancy Roland Berger, said foreign-invested companies have been and will continue to be major contributors to China’s industrial modernization drive, especially in industrial automation. In areas such as China and digitization, multinationals have established strong positions around the world, including in China, he said.

Chen Duan, director of the Center for Digital Economy Integration and Innovation Development, Central University of Finance and Economics, said, “In order to strengthen the global competitiveness of China’s manufacturing industry, it is necessary to strengthen R&D investment in frontier technologies and promising fields. is important and accelerates the deep integration of digital technologies with various industries.”

In addition, Mr. Chen said that it is necessary to formulate international rules and standards for core technologies. Efforts are needed to pour more money into it, he added. manufacturing industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202306/12/WS64864e0ca31033ad3f7bb9f5.html

