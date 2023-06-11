Asia-Pacific investors set to pour millions into UK tech firms after biggest post-Brexit trade deal





Just weeks after the UK signed the CPTPP and its biggest post-Brexit trade deal, 100 billion investment capital from across the Asia-Pacific region is flocking to London for technology and investment wealth. The London Eye pitching event on the first day of London Tech Week saw millions of pounds in card transactions. The UK is proving itself to be a tech powerhouse and a great place for global investment.

Today, just weeks after the UK agreed to join the CPTPP (the Indo-Pacific total GDP of 9 trillion trade bloc), cutting-edge UK tech companies are bringing multi-million pounds to Asia Pacific (APAC) investors. plans to pitch a deal for

As part of the largest APAC delegation ever to visit London Tech Week, investors representing over 100 billion dollars will invest in innovative new innovations ranging from fintech and cleantech to life sciences and artificial intelligence. Meeting with British technology companies seeking funding for their projects.

As the first day of the UK’s biggest tech event kicks off (Monday 12 June), business deals have already been secured with investors and technology companies in the Asia-Pacific region, with Investments Minister Sir Johnson speaking at the London Eye later today. It plans to start further investment negotiations in .

This includes a strategic partnership between Malaysia’s Sunway Group, one of Southeast Asia’s leading conglomerates, and Cambridge-based venture capitalist firm DeepTech Labs, which will bring the two companies to a net zero It will help accelerate technology growth and open up new avenues for UK start-ups in Asia Pacific.

The signing of the new partnership is set to take place on the banks of the Thames before a more lucrative deal is struck at the London Eye, with 25 technology companies having 30 minutes to update their pods before returning to the ground. It gives you time to pitch your innovation to investors.

Investment Minister Johnson said:

London Tech Week is a great opportunity to show that our country is a tech powerhouse and the UK is the number one investment destination.

Just weeks after successful negotiations with CPTPP, the largest post-Brexit trade deal, there is significant interest from investors in the region, with millions of pounds invested in world-leading UK technology It has been.

With the UK at the forefront of science, technology and innovation, building close ties with our Asia-Pacific friends creates huge opportunities for inward investment.

Various technology companies in Asia Pacific have also announced they will move their headquarters to the UK, a further vote of confidence that we are the best qualified place to do business. This includes Japanese startups Datagusto and Qufooit, as well as New Zealand booking platform Enrolmy, with more announcements likely this week.

Additional support has also been announced by the government to expand technology exports to the Asia-Pacific region and encourage further investment.

A new deal has been signed with Oxfordshire-based Intralink to operate a new UK-APAC technology growth program as part of the UK’s Digital Trade Network (DTN), bringing UK tech companies and entrepreneurs to the APAC region. Supports trading in DTN itself will also expand to Taiwan and Vietnam to give UK exporters access to digital technology expertise to assist with market access and digital trading systems.

MP Paul Sculley, Minister for Technology and the Digital Economy, said:

Seamless collaboration with partners around the world is key to unlocking the potential of our leading startup community, and thus unlocking the UK’s future as a tech powerhouse. This is why Intralinks working with the Digital Trade Network to connect the UK and Asian tech communities together is fundamental to our shared success.

Natalie Black, His Majesty’s Director of Trade for the Asia-Pacific region, said:

This record delegation from Asia-Pacific marks the deepening of ties with the CPTPP countries.

This year’s London Tech Week was attended by a delegation of startups invited by the Japanese government and for the first time a delegation from Vietnam, demonstrating just how the UK is a technology powerhouse for the CPTPP.

I look forward to seeing the UK’s multi-trillion dollar technology sector thrive in the region through enhanced digital trade networks.

The new UK-APAC Technology Growth Program will increase UK digital technology exports to APAC markets by increasing private investment in UK tech companies and strengthening trade ties between the UK and APAC countries.

The 600-strong APAC delegation also includes an Australian technology mission, which aims to maximize the benefits of the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement, which entered into force last month.

Janet Coyle CBE, Managing Director of Grow London, London & Partners said:

The relationship between UK technology companies and APAC investors is crucial to unlocking growth opportunities and helping companies expand into new markets across both regions. We look forward to showcasing our top tech talent to Asia Pacific investors during London Tech Week. International corporate and investor interest in this year’s London Tech Week shows the global appeal of the UK tech sector.

Note to editors

The APAC delegation will consist of 600 delegates, with another 50 delegation from Mexico, another CPTPP member state. Investors in the APAC delegation represent investment funds managing more than 100 billion assets. Investment Minister Sir Johnson and APAC HMTC Natalie Black, along with Senior Representatives of MyDIGITAL Corporation and Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation, attended a signing event at the Sunway Group Cambridge Deep Tech Lab this afternoon, We will meet with investors and technology companies there. . Sir Johnson will also speak. This will be followed shortly by an elevator pitch event at the London Eye, which will also be attended by HMTC’s Natalie Black.

