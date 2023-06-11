



HEPHONOLOOP – Cassette Package. 01 (KONTAKT) Free Download. It is full offline installer standalone setup of HEPHONOLOOP – Cassette Bundle. 01.

HEPHONOLOOP – Cassette Package. 01 (Contact) Overview

HEPHONOLOOP – Cassette Package. 01 (KONTAKT) is an amazing audio processing application that allows you to create detailed and clean keys, piano and mallet sounds. It is a powerful and comprehensive package that provides three advanced libraries including Cassette Piano.02, Cassette Mallets.01 and Cassette Keys. It allows you to record samples to cassette tape and play them back from multiple cassette decks using a wide range of levels. You can also download Thephonoloop – Cassette Mallets.01 (KONTAKT) Free Download.

HEPHONOLOOP – Cassette Package. 01 (KONTAKT) is an all-in-one package that provides everything you need to create amazing vintage sounds in a professional way. It comes loaded with over 2,000 high-quality samples that give you complete control over your sound design and manipulation. This package also offers a variety of smart effects that will help you improve your vocals incredibly. It also provides custom controls for adjusting the tape noise. Plus, it includes 2 ADSRs, 1 LPF, 1 LFO, Drift Control and many more for the ultimate creative possibilities. The interface is very easy to use with all the essential tools and controls available on one page allowing for fast sound design capabilities. You can also download Aberrant DSP – SketchCassette II for free.

HEPHONOLOOP – Cassette Package. 01 (KONTAKT) Features

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after HEPHONOLOOP – Cassette Bundle. 01 (KONTAKT) Free Download

It allows you to create detailed and clean keys, piano, and mallet sounds. It provides three advanced libraries including Cassette Piano.02, Cassette Mallets.01 and Cassette Keys.01, and allows you to record samples to cassette tape and play them back from multiple cassette deck libraries using a wide range of levels. It provides everything you need to create amazing vintage sounds in a professional way. It offers more than 2,000 high-quality samples giving you complete control over your sound design and processing, and provides a variety of smart effects that will help you improve your sound incredibly. Provides custom controls for adjusting tape noise. Includes 2 ADSRs, 1 LPF, 1 LFO, Drift Control and more for ultimate creative possibilities.

HEPHONOLOOP – Cassette Package. 01 (KONTAKT) Technical Setup Details

BEFORE THE START HEPHONOLOP – Cassette Pack. 01 (KONTAKT) Free Download Make sure you have the below mentioned system specifications

Software full name: HEPHONOLOOP – Cassette Pack. 01 (KONTAKT) Setup File Name: TPL_Cassette_Bundle.01.rar Setup Size: 3.2 GB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest Version Added Date: 10 Jun 2023 Developers: HEPHONOLOOP

System requirements for HEPHONOLOOP – Cassette Bundle. 01 (KONTAKT) OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10 RAM: 4GB Hard Disk: 4GB Processor: Intel Dual Core or higher processor HEPHONOLOOP – Cassette package. 01 (KONTAKT) Free Download

Click on the link below to start HEPHONOLOOP – Cassette Pack. 01 (KONTAKT) Free Download. This is complete offline installer standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password: 123 This post was last updated on: June 10, 2023

