How the tech industry blossomed in the Twin Cities

History takes strange turns, sometimes with amazing fortunes for countries, states and regions. In 1946, a group of highly skilled WWII Navy codebreakers left their clandestine base in Washington, DC and regrouped in an empty factory in St. Paul. This place became the birthplace of the computer industry, making technology rank as one of Minnesota’s leading economic sectors, and its influence remains with us today. The impact of this small beginning is almost immeasurable.

The codebreaker firm known as Engineering Research Associates (ERA) spawned two major corporate lines: Unisys (Univac Division) and Control Data Corp. In the 1980s, each company had over 20,000 highly paid employees in Minnesota (mostly in the Twin District). city ​​area.

In 1972, a group of employees left Control Data to found Cray Research. The company has become the undisputed world leader in supercomputers. The success of these large companies has led many individuals to set up new companies and has greatly contributed to transforming the region into a cauldron of innovation and prosperity.

Today, elements of the computer industry remain, but the region is best known as a world leader in medical technology. Much of this newfound success was inspired and developed from the prosperity and creative fermentation of the early years. Perhaps equally important was the example of bold leadership by ERA’s founder and the trust of his spouse and children. It was a rare burst of economic activity seen only in a few other metropolitan areas. It all started out so improbable that some might have called it a mystical gift from God.

At 3:30 p.m. on June 15, the Ramsey County Historical Society will celebrate the story of the ERA by erecting a commemorative plaque at the company’s original location (at 1902 W. Minnehaha Av. in St. Paul). The story of the ERA has been told in the media, in books, and in the archives of the Babbage Institute at the University of Minnesota, but in a time of economic uncertainty and turmoil like this, it is especially pertinent to remind Minnesotans of its impact once again. It seems that there is. This undertaking had an impact on the state’s economic history.

The lessons of the ERA suggest that adaptation to an ever-changing global economy never stops. The choices being made today about capitalism and its effects, profits and wages, immigration, environmental protection, individual liberty and social needs, and government regulation will affect Minnesotans’ lives for decades to come. . Recognizing the value of entrepreneurship should be part of the decision-making process.

These early codebreakers helped defeat oppression in World War II. They then went on to build computers that would transform society by solving problems, sharing knowledge, and spreading communication around the world. Their successors have provided employment and improved living standards for millions. The best of them lived and worked here in the Twin Cities.

Shield unveiling speakers will represent different parts of the ERA story. Two of them are John Rohrwagen, former CEO and chairman of Clay Research, and Manny Manny, founder of St. Jude Medical, who is currently working on forming his eighth medtech startup. Villafana believes magic can still happen. Entrepreneurs can sow seeds that will blossom into vibrant job clusters in the Twin Cities region.

ERA’s achievements, and the success the company has brought to the Twin Cities, have been more than just luck finding a factory in St. Paul. Its leaders and its employees displayed energy, intelligence, tenacity, confidence and had the broader community behind them. Their vision provided a model of entrepreneurship that deserves widespread acceptance today. Perhaps our future leaders will come from immigrant families. After all, Manny Villafana’s first language was Spanish. His parents are from Puerto Rico.

ERA represented capitalism at its best. That legacy is his one of the treasures of the Twin Cities.

Don Hall is a former Minneapolis investor whose book, Generation Wealth: The Rise of Control Data and How It Stimulated an Era of Innovation and Investment in the Upper Midwest, was published by Nodin Press in 2014. I wrote a book called. Dave Beale is a retired investor. He is a business editor/columnist for the Pioneer Press and author of Mares & Power at 90, published by the Ramsey County Historical Society in 2021.

