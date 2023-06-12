Vibraphone cassette v1.01 (KONTAKT) Free Download





ThePhonoLoop – Cassette Vibraphone v1.01 (KONTAKT) Free Download. ThePhonoLoop – Cassette Vibraphone offline installer standalone setup.

ThePhonoLoop – Cassette Vibraphone v1.01 (KONTAKT) Overview

ThePhonoLoop – Cassette Vibraphone v1.01 (KONTAKT) is a great audio processing application for creating great classical and jazz sounds. It is a complete and full-featured suite that provides an extensive multi-format instrument library containing vibraphone sounds. The software is available in several popular formats including Kontakt 5, Ableton Live 9, Logic, SFZ, and Multiformat. It offers a neat and clean one-pane interface with all the necessary tools easily accessible for quick audio design. You can also download THEPHONOLOOP – Cassette Piano (KONTAKT) Free Download.

ThePhonoLoop – Cassette Vibraphone v1.01 (KONTAKT) is an excellent full band recording application with 4 dynamic layers using 4 different cassette decks. It provides 42 presets and 2372 samples plus 4 additional noise samples from each deck. It also uses powerful noise reduction algorithms that will completely remove double the noise when playing more than one note. In addition, it offers a wide range of custom pulses including 4 spring pulses, 4 hall pulses, and 3 passage pulses for ultimate creativity. The program also includes a flexible knob that helps you easily adjust the noise volume independently. You can also download THEPHONOLOOP – Cassette Keys. 02 (KONTAKT) Free Download.

ThePhonoLoop – Cassette Vibraphone v1.01 (CONTACT) Features

ThePhonoLoop – Cassette Vibraphone v1.01 (KONTAKT) Technical Setup Details

Software Full Name: ThePhonoLoop – Cassette Vibraphone v1.01 (KONTAKT) Setup File Name: ThePhonoLoop_Vibraphone-10-06.rar Setup Size: 3.5 GB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanic: 32-bit (x86) / 64 Bit (x64) Latest Version Release Added On: 10th Jun 2023 Developers: ThePhonoLoop

System Requirements for ThePhonoLoop – Cassette Vibraphone v1.01 (KONTAKT) OS: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 RAM: 2GB Hard Disk: 4GB Processor: Intel dual-core processor or higher ThePhonoLoop – Cassette Vibraphone v1.01 (KONTAKT) Free Download

Click on below link to start ThePhonoLoop – Cassette Vibraphone v1.01 (KONTAKT) Free Download. This is complete offline installer standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password: 123 This post was last updated on: June 10, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://getintopc.com/softwares/audio-processing/thephonoloop-cassette-vibraphone-v1-01-kontakt-free-download/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

