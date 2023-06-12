Population boom drives innovation for and by the elderly





Richard Wade fixes his home computer by looking at his phone, clicking Google and YouTube, and watching instructional videos of people he says are more fluent in the Digitalian language than he is.

For other technical questions, Mr. Wade calls the company’s hotline. He says you get useful answers much more often than you might think.

Wade said he wanted to commend the callers wholeheartedly. They used to give me technical talks. And I can’t speak technical stuff so I didn’t understand. But these days, they really tell me that. they are patient.

In fact, I think the tech industry might be listening to people like me.

That’s better.

Wade, a former psychotherapist living in Santa Clarita, is 72 years old. His love of devices involving some sort of computer code isn’t unusual for someone his age, according to new AARP research.

In recent years, especially since the start of the pandemic, seniors in the United States have become the tech industry’s fastest growing customer base, eating up devices like smartwatches and self-driving vacuum cleaners, and consuming youth like Instagram and TikTok. You are registered with a social media platform that is intended for you. .

But in a rapidly changing world of aging and technology, what happened in the last five years pales in comparison to what’s to come.

Experts say a wave of older consumers is coming, displacing young people as core customers in the tech industry. This change will lead to new products and marketing messages, and may even change the course of some of the business communities that have hitherto opposed the aging population.

But when that happens, a similar transformation can happen on the customer side as well. New categories of current and future products aim squarely at rewriting the rules for seniors, with everything from self-driving cars to clothing with airbags (to prevent fall injuries) coming soon. It could be a game changer related to aging.

In other words, two worlds where old humans and new technology didn’t often meet are about to become codependent.

Wade said he couldn’t imagine what would happen next. But I can say that I am excited about it.

it’s already a reality

Few predictions are so confidently supported by so many scientists, investors and educators as the idea that seniors and tech companies will soon become best friends.

It’s 100 percent happening, said Daniel Kaplan, senior associate at Generator Ventures, a San Mateo group that invests in companies developing health-related technology for seniors.

That’s already a reality, said Maria Henke, senior associate dean at the University of Southern California’s Leonard Davis School of Gerontology. Henke is designing the curriculum for the school’s aging and technology courses, a series of classes that started last fall.

Many of the students are mid-career tech workers, Henke said. They have a degree in gerontology because they know it’s the future.

It is a future based on demographics, also known as the aging boom.

Simply put, the population of the Americas is aging very rapidly, along with the populations of nearly all developed economies. For most of this century, the elderly population has been a consistent and growing part of the Americas’ population, and that growth is now accelerating.

Census data predicts that by 2032 there will be more people aged 65 and over in the United States than people under the age of 18. By the late 2040s, nearly one in four Americans will (currently) be of retirement age or older. And by 2050, people over the age of 50 will make up more than 40% of the Americas population, or more than 160 million he.

Furthermore, the world of young people is also shrinking due to the aging boom. Americans aren’t having as many children as a generation ago, but that trend is expected to continue. And future immigration — the factor that has so far dampened the aging boom and halted actual population decline — is a political wildcard.

The result is a rapidly aging population that will transform virtually every aspect of American life, from healthcare and housing to employment, taxes, and everything else Hollywood considers beautiful.

It will change our wallets too.

A 2020 study by AARP into what many now call the longevity economy, in this case defined as all spending by or related to people over the age of 50, said that the aging boom It turned out to be accompanied by a consumption boom. The 50+ economy is now worth over US$8.3 trillion (RM38.2 trillion). By 2050, that amount is expected to triple to reach about US$26 trillion (RM119.66 trillion).

And some of them, sometimes called age technologies, can grow even faster.

game on

Broadly speaking, age-tech is the world of code-oriented products designed for and hopefully by older people, experts say.

If it helps prevent the aging world from shrinking, it’s probably agetech, says Henke.

But for now, the specific definition is vague. In some ways, Ben’s Franklin glasses were an early version of the technology of the time. And by all accounts, many new computer-oriented devices voice-activated biosensors that track voice patterns to alert doctors and other caregivers to early signs of depression and dementia, for example, are also age technologies.

Others are proposing devices and services aimed at all consumers, such as self-driving cars and game-changing divisions of Uber and Lyft. Even Airbnb qualifies as age-tech as long as it serves the needs of seniors and is directly or indirectly digital.

For now, much of today’s age-specific technology is aimed at helping seniors stay at home as long as possible, rather than in nursing homes.

Sensors, tracking devices, smart speakers. All can connect to the internet, transmit important data to caregivers and others, and actually help users age properly. According to one estimate, the world of devices is already saving citizens about US$300 billion (RM1.38 trillion) annually by keeping people out of nursing homes.

“I use AirTags to locate my wife,” said Wade, a longtime Southern California Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser. Wade said he is now also a full-time caregiver for his wife, who has advanced dementia.

It’s a simple solution. But without it, I’m in trouble.

Generator Ventures’ Kaplan said the company sees this end-of-the-era tech market as a smart business, as many of the devices are sold to healthcare providers and covered by insurance. He also says these devices are providing tangible help to many people.

That’s what’s really happening in the market, Kaplan said. There is a lot of talk of different things happening in the future. But for now, this is probably the most realistic sector.

Some other technology products have been remarketed or rewired for seniors. Phone apps that help users know when to take their medication, clothes and watches that track things like heart rate and blood sugar, and food delivery services. Both are aimed at least to some extent at older customers.

Another world of artificial intelligence technology is still pervasive and useful versions are either very expensive or not yet ready for the mass market. However, the category is seen as having the potential to become popular among older consumers in the 2030s and beyond. By then, people reaching retirement age will be young enough to have used the internet, video games, and other technologies their entire lives.

Among other things, Kaplan said the market would open up as people now in their 40s and 50s reach retirement age. But he said cost is key to the development and popularity of artificial intelligence and other technology products of all ages.

If there were more older people, the same economic inequalities as today would exist, he said. it doesn’t go away.

Some say artificial intelligence could lead to a number of products targeting specific segments of older people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. About 6.5 million Americans currently have Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is expected to grow to nearly 13 million by 2050.

Karen Wong, who teaches aging and technology in the Aging Research Program at California State University, Fullerton University, said artificial intelligence has many possibilities for people with dementia and to compensate for sensory loss in sight and hearing. Say it’s a category.

For now, some segments of the agetech market feel repurposed. This includes items once marketed as toys that are now marketed as calming devices for those battling severe dementia.

These cats respond to petting, cuddling, and moving just like the real cats you know, but they don’t require special care or feeding…

The advertising copy for the Joy For All series of animatronic cats sold by Hasbro for about US$125 (RM575) reads:

… this personally enriching experience can bring joy and comfort to your aging loved ones without worrying about veterinary costs.

Wong said the cat would give people peace of mind.

not me

After all, it’s a new connection between seniors and tech people to tackle long-standing problems in technology-oriented marketing.

For decades, technology product advertising has suggested that young people are the stand-in for innovation, creativity, and intelligence. But old age? Usually it means the opposite.

That particular concept may not be affordable in a world dominated by people over the age of 60.

“No, I don’t feel like I’m the kind of person to talk about tech advertising,” said Myra Solano Garcia, 64, who lives in Los Angeles. Her technology use is centered around the internet and Zoom.

I felt let down.

But the former opera singer (soprano) and former vice-chancellor of Laverne University dismisses the issue. She believes the realities of the market will force computer makers and other companies to think age doesn’t matter.

As technology and customers change, so will their messaging. That’s exactly what happens.

Instead, Solano Garcia said he was worried about something bigger than technology messaging: humanity.

Over the past two years, Solano Garcia has used Zoom and the internet to form a self-help group for people like her who have been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. She said technology at its best is a tool for staying connected with other people.

She said I have real friendships and deeply connected people I only knew online or on Zoom.

In the future, she hopes that products for seniors will continue to be tools for people to connect with each other rather than replace others.

I have some reassurance with technology, but not by much. And she said she thinks anything that is too artificial can be really scary.

I’m an old-fashioned person and love being in public and with people, she added. I hope that no matter what happens from now on, whatever it is, it won’t be taken away.Los Angeles Daily News/Tribune News Service

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2023/06/12/aging-boom-drives-tech-innovation-for-and-by-seniors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos