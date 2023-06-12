Salesforce and Google Cloud Announce New Data and AI Integrations





Salesforce and Google Cloud last week expanded a strategic partnership that began in 2017 with two new products that help businesses use data and custom AI models to better anticipate customer needs and reduce costs. Announced to introduce data and AI innovations. The risks and complexities of synchronizing data across platforms.

80% of business leaders say data is important to their organization’s decision-making, but 41% believe data is too complex and inaccessible to be useful.

A new integration between Salesforce and Google Cloud helps solve the problem of accessing and understanding data, enabling companies to use data to power AI insights across their businesses and drive better customer experiences. increase.

Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud

Google Cloud and Salesforce share a commitment to helping companies accelerate their data-driven transformation. This new partnership represents a major advance in companies’ ability to generate more value and insight from their customer data by combining the world’s largest data cloud from Salesforce with analytics and AI capabilities from Google Cloud, said Google CEO Thomas Kurian. said Mr.cloud

New AI and data innovations include:

Salesforce Data Cloud + Google BigQuery: A new integration between Salesforce Data Cloud and BigQuery will enable businesses to more easily create integrated profiles of their customers and deliver new, highly personalized experiences. Salesforce and Google Cloud provide customers with seamless data access across platforms and clouds. This is like storing your data in a single location with zero copy or zero ETL (Extract, Transform, Load), which can reduce the cost and complexity of your data. Move or copy it while maintaining governance and trust. The Data Cloud and BigQuery integration will begin piloting in late 2023 and is expected to be generally available in early 2024. Salesforce Data Cloud + Google Vertex AI: A new integration between Salesforce Data Cloud and Google Cloud Vertex AI will allow customers to deploy their own models from his Vertex and Google Cloud. Use them across the Salesforce platform to address specific business needs, such as predicting purchasing behavior and churn likelihood across your Salesforce Customer 360 data. Zero-copy data access for AI model training can maximize a company’s AI investment by providing instant access to integrated customer data, thereby streamlining the model development process and improving AI can improve the accuracy and efficiency of predictions and insights. Data Cloud integration with Google Vertex AI will begin piloting in mid-2023 and is expected to be generally available in late 2023.

AI and data are revolutionizing the way companies operate and innovate, and Salesforce and Google are working together to help organizations unlock the full potential of trusted data, put AI insights into action, and achieve We help you personalize the unique customer experience. “This partnership paves the way for unprecedented innovation and business value for our customers,” said David Schmaier, Salesforce Chief Product Officer.

David Schmeier, Salesforce

How the industry will take advantage of new data and AI innovations

Fashion retailers can combine CRM data such as customer purchase histories and service interactions with non-CRM data such as real-time online activity and social media sentiment. It then deploys a custom AI model that predicts a customer’s likelihood of purchasing a particular type of clothing based on that data, delivering a hyper-personalized experience to the customer via the channel of choice such as email, mobile app, or social media. can provide recommendations. You can connect her CRM data such as appointment history and patient feedback with non-CRM data such as patient demographics and medical history data. It can then deploy custom AI models to predict which patients are at risk of readmission, provide personalized care plans for these high-risk patients, and improve healthcare outcomes through proactive care. can. A financial institution can connect his CRM data such as a customer’s transaction history. , credit scores, financial targets, and non-CRM data such as market analysis and economic trends. You can then deploy custom AI models that predict your customers’ spending habits, investment preferences, and financial goals to inform personalized banking services and offers.

