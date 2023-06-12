Google Pixel 6a now has big discounts





If you want a high-end smartphone but don’t want to spend nearly $1,000 on a flagship model, the Google Pixel 6a is a great alternative. It’s packed with features, and even better, there’s a bargain from Amazon that drops the regular $349 to $299. For a budget-conscious option, you can’t beat the Google Pixel 6a at least for under $300.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a has essentially the same exterior design as the other Pixel 6 devices, with the main difference being that this is the budget-friendly version. At just 6.1 inches, the Pixel 6a follows the recent trend of flagship smartphones offering smaller versions, making it easier for people with smaller hands to handle. That said, the screen is a 1080 x 2400 resolution OLED that only runs at 60Hz refresh, and the specs are a bit lower as well. This isn’t necessarily a deal breaker, it’s still protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, so it’s a fair deal to bring the price down.

Luckily, the Pixel 6a runs the same Google Tensor chip as the other Pixel 6s, so performance wasn’t affected. Tensor Chip manages mundane things very easily. Whether you’re browsing or watching videos, you won’t break a sweat. Even more amazing is the gaming performance. Not only is it smooth, but it manages a good framerate even at high graphics settings. The main drawback is that the Tensor Chip tends to heat up with frequent use for extended periods of time. As for RAM, 6 GB is optimal for most users, and so is 128 GB storage, even if you can’t compare it to high-end offerings. As for the battery, the 4410mAh won’t last long. This is for most people he’s a phone for a day or so, and with heavy use it probably won’t last 6-7 hours before needing a charge.

The Google Pixel 6a is still a great phone despite the compromises in screen quality and battery life. More importantly, with Amazon’s discount to $299, you’re getting a high-end processor at a bargain price, so we’re certainly happy with that. Of course, if you’re still hesitant, it’s worth considering the Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a comparison and other smartphone alternative deals.

