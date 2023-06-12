Google: Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro could get major camera upgrades





We didn’t get a sneak peek at the Pixel 8 series at Google I/O this year, but a few rumors shed some light on what we can expect from Google’s upcoming smartphones. The phone design is already out there, and while the Pixel 8 seems to stay flat and small, the Pixel 8 Pro may ditch the curves for a flatter look. Well, the report gives us an idea of ​​how the optics of the upcoming Pixel 8 series will work. According to reports, the Pixel 8 will feature new hardware upgrades, unlike the Pixel 7, which received only minor improvements to the camera hardware. Android Authority.Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro could feature Galaxy S23S 50MP camera sensor The upcoming Pixel 8 series will feature a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor similar to those found in the Galaxy S22 and S23 models . The GN2 sensor is a notable improvement over his GN1 sensor used in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series. The GN2’s larger size allows it to capture 35% more light and perform better in low light. It also supports the latest features such as 8K/30fps video capture and staggered HDR, which Google can use to reduce ghosting and improve HDR image quality. New 64MP ultrawide for Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 maintains 12.2MPA. According to reports, Google may switch the Pixel 7 Pro’s 12MP ultra-wide sensor to the Pixel 7 a’s 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor. This new sensor is almost twice the size of his old 12-megapixel IMX386 and could potentially deliver better images. The current version of the Pixel 8 Pro that we’re testing doesn’t include a macro mode, but the final version may have it. Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro could use a new Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for improved focusing. The Pixel 8 will still use the IMX386, but may offer a lens with a wider field of view to capture more scenes. No telephoto or selfie camera upgrades. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro’s telephoto camera is the same as the Pixel’s. 7 and 7 Pro. So is the 10.8MP selfie camera. The thermometer sensor shown in the previously leaked video won’t do much for photography. It simply works as a thermometer. There are also some new software features that could come to his two smartphones in the future. According to the report, the company will introduce the ability to control the intensity of the bokeh effect while using the “Cinematic” video mode. In addition, a new feature called “Adaptive Torch” will automatically adjust the output of the flash module to prevent overexposure of images.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/google-pixel-8-pixel-8-pro-may-get-some-huge-camera-upgrades/articleshow/100924484.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos